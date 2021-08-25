The Range Rover: The History of an Iconic Luxury SUV

The Range Rover is one of the most influential cars ever made. It redefined the SUV as a luxury vehicle; it’s the major reason Land Rover became an independent brand and outlasted Rover; and its luxury iconic status is why four of Land Rover’s seven vehicles per sale carry “Range Rover” branding. The Range Rover may no longer be the default luxury SUV. but nearly every luxury manufacturer now earns its money selling some variation of the Range Rover concept.