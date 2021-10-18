How does the Honda Ridgeline drive?

Surprisingly well, for a truck. You would expect the Ridgeline to be lighter than body-on-frame rigs, but it checks in at about 4,500 pounds — around the same, if not heavier, than its midsize competitors. The crossover bones and components give it compliant, well-controlled, Honda-like handling. It’s reasonably quick, and now comes standard with Honda’s torque-vectoring all-wheel drive. If you want a truck that will be smooth around town and corner relatively flatly while still offering sufficient capability and decent fuel efficiency, buy a Ridgeline.

Where the Ridgeline falls short is off-roading. It does fine in the dirt most people will get into, but it can’t go rock crawling. Honda is perhaps right that most truck buyers won’t do that — but looking like your rig can do that is an inherent part of the midsize truck segment appeal.