Lamborghinis have always trafficked in excess. They have not, however, always trafficked in racing. When Ferruccio Lamborghini flicked his hand under his chin at Enzo Ferrari back in 1963 by creating his own car company, it was with the aim of making a stellar grand touring car, not a street-going justification for a racing machine. Whereas Ferrari's legend has always been tied to racing — in particular Formula 1 — Lambo's cars have been more about speed and style for the street.

Still, the pull of victory in competition is tough to resist for any company that traffics in fast cars...and Lamborghini's are certainly that. The company has dallied in selling GT3 race cars based off its V10-powered models since 2007, but it's also created its own one-make series for die-hard Lambo fans called "Super Trofeo" — and it's these race cars that have led to the new Huracan STO.

Is the Lamborghini Huracan STO new?

The last three letters are. They stand for "Super Trofeo Omologato" — which, translated from car-nerd Italian to everyday English, effectively means "street-legal version of our race car for really rich guys who want to race other really rich guys on an even playing field."

The underlying Huracan, of course, has been around since 2014, although it's stayed fresh through a combination of life cycle updates (the most recent being the upgraded Huracan Evo that debuted in 2019), periodic special editions...and the inherent charm that comes with looking like a roadgoing stealth fighter.