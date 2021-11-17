Today's Top Stories
Meet Porsche's Greatest (and Most Expensive) Cayman Ever, the GT4 RS

You can't accuse Porsche of muzzling the Cayman anymore.

By Tyler Duffy
porsche cayman gt4 rs
Stefan Warter

All signs point to Porsche taking the 718 Cayman electric in the next generation, but don't think that means Porsche has finished developing the combustion model. Last month, the brand unveiled a new halo 718 Cayman GT4 RS version, which slots above the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0.

Porsche was once thought to be holding Cayman performance back to protect the 911. But you can't accuse them of that anymore — the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is essentially a Cayman version of the beloved 911 GT3.

Here's what you need to know.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS has the flat-six engine from the 911 GT3
porsche cayman gt4 rs
Porsche

Porsche gave the 718 Cayman GT4 the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine from the 911 GT3. It puts 493 horsepower — a 79-hp bump from the Cayman GT4 — and 331 lb-ft of torque. It revs to 9,000 RPM. Like other Porsche RS models, the Cayman GT4 RS only comes with a seven-speed PDK transmission.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS sheds some weight
porsche cayman gt4 rs
Porsche

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a 3,227-pound curb weight, 49 pounds less than the Cayman GT4. The hood and front fenders are made from carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic. The car uses lightweight door panels and rear window glass.

The available Weissach package adds carbon fiber on the luggage compartment lid, process air intakes, cooling air intakes, air box lid, mirror caps and the rear wing. You can also add lighter-weight magnesium wheels with that package.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is super-quick
porsche cayman gt4 rs
Porsche

As you would expect, adding a lot of power and dropping weight, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is super quick. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds, half of a second faster than the Cayman GT4. It can hit a top track speed of 196 mph. As Porsche noted before, the Cayman GT4 RS lapped the shorter Nürburgring Nordschleife course in 7:04.511 minutes, 23.6 seconds quicker than the Cayman GT4.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is visually distinct
porsche cayman gt4 rs
Stefan Warter

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is easy to pick out in a Cayman lineup. It has a big swan-neck rear-wing like the 911 GT3. It ditches the rear side windows for two air intakes. The ride height is 1.18 inches lower than the standard 718 Cayman. And the aero mods generate up to 25% more downforce than the Cayman GT4.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS won't come cheap
porsche cayman gt4 rs
Porsche

Porsche is not just pushing the 718 Cayman to new performance boundaries. They are also testing out a new price point for the "entry-level" sports coupe. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS will start at $141,700 — not counting the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee. Porsche says it will hit U.S. dealers in summer 2022.

