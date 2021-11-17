All signs point to Porsche taking the 718 Cayman electric in the next generation, but don't think that means Porsche has finished developing the combustion model. Last month, the brand unveiled a new halo 718 Cayman GT4 RS version, which slots above the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0.

Porsche was once thought to be holding Cayman performance back to protect the 911. But you can't accuse them of that anymore — the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is essentially a Cayman version of the beloved 911 GT3.

Here's what you need to know.