Our 10 Most Popular Automotive and Motorcycling Guides of 2021

A quick peek back at the motoring guides you read the most this past year.

By Will Sabel Courtney
best motoring stories

By just about any normal metric, 2021 wound up being a rather unusual year. From politics to weather to immunology to sports (seriously, how did the 1-11-1 Lions beat the 10-3 Cardinals?), the standards and norms that we've come to count on all seemed far more fluid than we grew up believing they were.

Some things didn't change, however. The world's automakers, motorcycle companies and other affiliated industries continued to drop new products on us — and we at Gear Patrol, of course, told you all about them. We rounded up what was new, what was best and what we were most looking forward to, then explained to you exactly why it mattered.

And with the calendar about to page over to 2022 and whatever that may bring, we decided it was a good time to take a look back at the most popular guides of the last year.

10 The 8 Common Types of Motorcycles You Should Know
ducati
Ducati

A quick explainer of the most common types of motorcycles you’ll come across out on the road.

9 The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy
best winter tires
Gear Patrol

Don't get caught out in the cold without proper footwear.

8 The Best All-Terrain Tires Money Can Buy
all terrain tires
Gear Patrol

Because you should give your 4Runner or Gladiator the fancy rubber it deserves.

7 The 51 Most Iconic Motorcycles
honda rune
Honda

There are countless combinations of speed, sex, beauty, design and freedom found between two tires — but these are the icons hand-picked as our favorites.

6 Every Automotive Emblem, Explained
logos
Courtesy

Every emblem has a story.

5 The 40 Electric Cars of Tomorrow We're Most Excited to Drive
electric cars
Courtesy

The next few years will be packed with new EVs. These are the ones that have us jazzed the most.

4 The Most Reliable Cars Come from These 10 Brands
lexus nx
Lexus

The usual suspects — and a couple of big surprises.

3 The Best Off-Road Camping Trailers You Can Buy
black series hq19 off road camping trailer
Will Sabel Courtney

Whether you want a little extra storage or an apartment on wheels, these off-road-ready trailers have you covered.

2 The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
2021 ford expedition
Ford

Kelley Blue Book has revealed the best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

1 Want to Buy a Camper Van? Here Are the Brands You Need to Know
boho campers
Boho Campers

Europeans and Aussies get many of the best camper vans. But there are still some great options you can buy in the United States.

