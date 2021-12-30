Our 10 Most Popular Automotive and Motorcycling Guides of 2021
A quick peek back at the motoring guides you read the most this past year.
By just about any normal metric, 2021 wound up being a rather unusual year. From politics to weather to immunology to sports (seriously, how did the 1-11-1 Lions beat the 10-3 Cardinals?), the standards and norms that we've come to count on all seemed far more fluid than we grew up believing they were.
Some things didn't change, however. The world's automakers, motorcycle companies and other affiliated industries continued to drop new products on us — and we at Gear Patrol, of course, told you all about them. We rounded up what was new, what was best and what we were most looking forward to, then explained to you exactly why it mattered.
And with the calendar about to page over to 2022 and whatever that may bring, we decided it was a good time to take a look back at the most popular guides of the last year.
A quick explainer of the most common types of motorcycles you’ll come across out on the road.
Don't get caught out in the cold without proper footwear.
Because you should give your 4Runner or Gladiator the fancy rubber it deserves.
There are countless combinations of speed, sex, beauty, design and freedom found between two tires — but these are the icons hand-picked as our favorites.
Every emblem has a story.
The next few years will be packed with new EVs. These are the ones that have us jazzed the most.
The usual suspects — and a couple of big surprises.
Whether you want a little extra storage or an apartment on wheels, these off-road-ready trailers have you covered.
Kelley Blue Book has revealed the best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.
Europeans and Aussies get many of the best camper vans. But there are still some great options you can buy in the United States.