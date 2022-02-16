Today's Top Stories
Cars Are Insanely Expensive Right Now, But These 6 Brands Still Offer Great Deals

Dealer markups have been crazy lately, but a few brands are still selling cars under MSRP.

By Tyler Duffy
2022 ram 1500 trx ignition edition
Stellantis

If you've ventured out to buy a car lately, you have no doubt noticed that cars have become expensive — shockingly expensive. Demand is exceedingly high, because inventory — due to the chip shortage and other supply chain issues — is low. The result is one of the most extreme sellers' markets for new and used vehicles we've ever seen.

Edmunds crunched some numbers from January 2022, and they make for grim reading. A record 82.2% of buyers paid over the Manufacturers' Suggested Retail Price for their new car. The average buyer paid $728 above MSRP — compared to $2,152 below MSRP in January 2021.

Some manufacturers — notably Ford — have tried to reign in their dealers. However, brands like Cadillac ($4,408 above MSRP), Land Rover ($2,565 above MSRP) and Kia ($2,289 above MSRP) have still seen outrageous markups.

Fortunately, the price bloating has not been uniform. Six car brands still had dealers selling vehicles for less than MSRP on average in January. These companies are not considered value brands per se. But, in the present market, there's some value in heading to the dealer knowing you're not going to be upcharged.

Check out the car brands still offering the best deals here.

Mini
electric mini
Mini

Average MSRP: $36,440

Average Transaction Price: $36,289

Difference: -$151

READ OUR MINI CLUBMAN REVIEW

BMW
bmw xm concept front
BMW

Average MSRP: $63,209

Average Transaction Price: $63,010

Difference: -$199

READ OUR BMW BUYING GUIDE

Ram
2021 ram 1500 trx
FCA US LLC

Average MSRP: $60,057

Average Transaction Price: $59,952

Difference: -$465

READ OUR RAM 1500 TRX REVIEW

Lincoln
2022 lincoln navigator manhattan green black label preproduction model shown with available features available early 2022 available at participating lincoln black label dealers only
Lincoln

Average MSRP: $62,202

Average Transaction Price: $61,692

Difference: -$510

READ OUR LINCOLN NAUTILUS REVIEW

Volvo
volvo xc90
Volvo

Average MSRP: $57,870

Average Transaction Price: $57,001

Difference: -$869

READ OUR VOLVO BUYING GUIDE

Alfa Romeo
alfa romeo stelvio
Alfa Romeo

Average MSRP: $54,644

Average Transaction Price: $51,223

Difference: -$3,421

READ OUR GIULIA QUADRIFOGLIO REVIEW

