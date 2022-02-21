VW launched its iconic Golf hatchback in 1974. Not long after came a sportier version, the Golf GTI. Nearly 50 years later, it has a well-earned reputation as one of the preeminent affordable driver’s cars. And unlike the base Golf, the GTI is surviving for an eighth generation in America.

I drove the all-new 2022 model for the first time on track last summer. Now, however, VW just loaned me one to drive for a week on my home turf this winter.

I worried about the Mk8 generation GTI before it was announced. The outgoing Mk7.5 edition was just about perfect. Improvements were bound to be marginal, what with VW diverting resources to EV development. And it would be perilously easy for a heavy hand to upset the balance.

That's pretty much what happened.

The revamped 2022 Volkswagen GTI remains a phenomenal and gratifying car to drive. At the margins, the Mk8 exceeds its predecessor. But a GTI is also a car you live with every day, and that's where this new one falls short. The interior design underwhelms, and the infotainment setup is so annoying that what should be an absolute no-brainer purchase becomes anything but.