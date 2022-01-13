When Volkswagen launched the new MEB platform as the foundation of their pivot to electric mobility, they promised us a range of fun electric vehicles would be built on it. Thus far in America, things have skewed more toward conventional crossovers than zany electric dune buggies. But after years of teasing, VW is finally about to launch a more exciting model: the ID. Buzz, an electric tribute to the classic VW Microbus.

When will the ID. Buzz arrive in America? What will it look like? How much range and power will it have? Here's what we know so far.