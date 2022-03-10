I've always been a Volkswagen GTI person. (I appreciate simplicity, refinement and a touch of plaid detailing in my sporty cars.) As such, the loaded, high-powered and more expensive Golf R always felt like overkill to me. Last winter, I drove a Euro-spec version of the all-new 2022 Golf R in a slushy parking lot in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The car impressed me, but left me with the same impression. (Why the hell does anyone need a Nürburgring drive mode?)

Here in 2022, Volkswagen finally loaned me an American-spec version with a manual transmission to drive around in February. I drove the highway and delightfully curvy back roads to Hell, Michigan; I shuttled my kids to their grandparents' house after a snow storm in it. And after all that...you can call me a Golf R convert.

There are few, if any, sports cars that can do everything a Golf R can do. And these days, with new car prices skyrocketing to crazy heights...if you can find a new Golf R for at or near MSRP, it's not that bad of a deal.