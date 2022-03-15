Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Make Cleaning Easier with These Dyson Products
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
2XU Has Running Gear for Every Climate

Volvo Just Made Its Best Sedans, Wagons and SUVs a Whole Lot Better

They may be the best EV alternatives on the market.

By Tyler Duffy
volvo xc60 crossover
Volvo

Like many an automaker, Volvo intends to go all-electric by 2030. In the meantime, the brand is using plug-in hybrids to fill the gap, and the brand's 2.0-liter PHEV setup — now known as the T8 Recharge powertrain — has been one of the best EV alternatives out there if you're not quite ready to be beholden to charging infrastructure. For 2022, however, that engine is getting way better.

volvo t8 recharge powertrain
Volvo

Volvo just announced a dramatic upgrade to the T8 powerplant. It's more powerful: the electric motor now puts out 143 horsepower at the rear wheels instead of 87 hp, bumping the combined output of the system to 455 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque. Volvo also increased the battery pack size from 11.6 kWh to 18.8 kWh, allowing 35 to 41 miles of electric-only range, depending on the vehicle — about double what was offered previously.

Related Stories
The Best Rooftop Cargo Boxes You Can Buy
The Best Cars You Can Buy in 2022
Volvo Is Planning a Futuristic New SUV for America

Other improvements include better all-wheel drive performance, thanks to that added power at the rear wheels, and a one-pedal driving feature that will debut on the XC60 Recharge crossover and S90 Recharge sedan.

The engine upgrade will happen for all 60 and 90 series vehicles that use the T8 engine: the S60 Recharge, V60 Polestar, XC60 Recharge, S90 Recharge and XC90 Recharge. And all of those cars are now eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit — although we would take this moment to offer a reminder that that credit is non-refundable, so talk to your accountant first before rushing off to buy one.

The T8 Recharge cars aren't quite as sporty as 455 hp and 523 lb-ft makes it sound; they are still Volvos, after all. But they are now going to be even quicker — and with roughly twice the electric range, you'll no longer need to strategize obsessively to get the most out of the battery power. And one of them, the V60 Polestar, is a road-going wagon. Sounds pretty great.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
This Collection Doesn't Look Like Dockers's Usual
Patagonia, Dogfish Head Team Up on a New Beer
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Osprey's New Pack Benefits from 3-D Printing
This Nike Sneaker Is Primed for Spring Weather
BMW's Game-Changing New Tech Could Arrive Soon
Solo Stove Launches a Pizza Oven
Subaru Just Killed Off Its Most Exciting Car
How to Get Great Wi-Fi, Even in Your Backyard
Why F1 Wheels Look Way Different This Year
This Collab Makes Digital Watches Feel Futuristic