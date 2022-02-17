Today's Top Stories
1
Improve Your Home Office Ergonomics in Four Steps
2
These Sunglasses Are Mountain and Street Ready
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Vans Syncs Sustainability and Style in Circle Vee

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

7 Fancy Car Technology Features You Don't Need

Cars could be simpler — and cheaper — if manufacturers gave us a little less electronic flash.

By Tyler Duffy
ford will begin offering its new bluecruise hands free highway driving system to customers later this year after 500,000 miles of development testing and fine tuning the technology on a journey across the united states and canada f 150 pictured
Ford

Most car companies these days are positioning themselves more broadly as "mobility tech firms". Doing so generates buzz that excites shareholders, but it's also a strategic play — one that makes plenty of sense in a market where traditional car brands may soon be generating more profit from their technology than selling cars.

The trouble for car buyers is that — whether the intention is to look trendy and tech-forward or just to show off new features — that technology ends up in the cars we buy, making them more complicated and costly. And much of that technology sits unused, in the best case scenario, or worse, converts routine tasks into an absolute nuisance.

Here are seven car tech features found in modern vehicles that we could do very much do without.

the all new 2021 cadillac escalade is the first full size suv to feature super cruise, the industry’s first true hands free driver assistance system for enabled roads
Cadillac

Hands-Free "Driving"

We can debate whether full self-driving is mere tech solutionism or a feature that real-life buyers want from their car. What's not in dispute is that current hands-free driving systems are not fully self-driving. The best systems, like GM's Super Cruise, can do impressive things, but such systems still place an undue attention burden on the driver, rendering their ultimate benefit — slightly less fatiguing highway drives? — nebulous.

2021 ford f 150 raptor
Ford

Extra Drive Modes

Drive modes work well — in theory. Who doesn't want a car that can shape-shift to meet your needs in different situations and conditions? In practice, however, fancier cars can end up with a dizzying number of drive modes, plus individual settings that can create more customizations. It's overkill.

Most drivers seldom, if ever, move out of the default (often called "comfort") mode. When they do, it's often because the presence of a sport mode enticed the engineers to limit the throttle response too much in normal mode. And if they do use the individual settings, it's to correct that very problem — by giving them a combination where they have sport throttle response without the more harsh suspension settings that often come in sport mode in cars with active suspensions. Drive modes have a place, but more is not necessarily better.

bmw gesture control demo
Tom Kirkpatrick

Gesture Recognition

Touchless interfaces may be the future in many facets of society, but they are not the present in cars. Gesture recognition technology isn't precise enough. The effort involved to nail the exact gesture so that the system can recognize it means the driver winds up diverting their attention from the road, thus creating the very problem the feature supposed to eliminate. And it's not clear why anyone would want to change the volume in their BMW via hand jive rather than buttons on the wheel.

tesla door handle
Getty ImagesGetty Images

Fancy Door Handles

Tesla has been an innovator in door handle complication technology, and other manufacturers have followed suit. Now, we have door handles that sit flush and pop out when they detect your approach, or use haptic mechanisms to activate. (Hell, Tesla may try to eliminate the door handle entirely.)

None of these tech-laden door handles work more simply and effectively than a classic mechanical one, which is also straightforward in a safety situation — and won't become a problem when coated in ice.

volkswagen golf r interior
VW

Haptic Buttons

Designers don't like the cluttered look of physical buttons. Drivers don't enjoy navigating through touchscreen menus to perform essential functions. Enter the haptic button arrays in new cars like the Volkswagen ID.4 and GTI as a compromise. They look futuristic, but they're also far more aggravating and less satisfying to use than conventional buttons. Touching them requires exactitude, which detracts attention from the road. The only thing haptic buttons make it easier for you to do is inadvertently adjust the climate controls.

the 2021 escalade showcases the first curved oled in the industry with over 38 inches diagonal of total display featuring twice the pixel density of a 4k television, this technology enables bold imagery, perfect blacks and the largest color range available in the automotive industry
Cadillac

Rear-Seat Entertainment Systems

Luxury family haulers like the Cadillac Escalade and Chrysler Pacifica show off fancy rear-seat entertainment systems. Moving forward, many vehicles will have Amazon Fire TV live-streaming technology built right in. Sounds great for families, right? Take it from a parent: it's not.

Older kids come with their own ubiquitous screens and headphones. Younger kids, meanwhile, can't operate the system independently — and they launch kicks right where the screen is. Some of them may be in car seats that face away from the screen (and have fun firing up Encanto for just one of your two children). And even if it all works out...do you really want that episode of Paw Patrol to follow you into your car?

hud display self driving car
Getty Images

Head-Up Displays

Head-up displays work great — in principle. They display salient information like speed, navigation and alerts on the windshield itself to minimize the amount of time the driver must look down. The trouble is, most driving occurs during the daylight hours. Many drivers wear polarized sunglasses in those conditions — and those all but block out a head-up display.

Related Stories
The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy
These Are the 17 Best Cars to Buy in 2022
The Future Electric Cars We're Most Excited About
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From SUVs & Trucks
These 6 Car Brands Still Offer Great Deals
The Hyundai Santa Cruz Isn't for Usual Truck Folks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Why Are Pickup Trucks So Expensive?
Exciting Changes at Lincoln May Come Very Soon
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 Is a Luxury Appliance
Cadillac Has an Insane Escalade-V Coming Soon
This Futuristic Truck Could Refuel in Seconds
Volvo Is Planning a Futuristic New SUV for America
Jeep Wants Crazy Money for the Grand Cherokee 4xe
Alfa Romeo's Sexy New SUV Will Leave You Intrigued