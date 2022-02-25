Today's Top Stories
1
Improve Your Home Office Ergonomics in Four Steps
2
Elevate Your Sweat Sessions with Cellucor’s P6
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
2XU Has Running Gear for Every Climate

These Are the Safest New Cars in America, According to the Experts

The IIHS has published its list of Top Safety Picks for 2021, with brands like Volvo and Subaru leading the charge.

By Tyler Duffy
genesis g70 sedan
Genesis

Looking for one of the safest cars you can buy in 2022? Well, you're in luck. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, better known as the IIHS, has released its list of top safety picks for 2022 — and we're bringing the best of them — the safest cars on sale — straight to you.

To be declared a Top Safety Pick+ — the ultimate expression of safety in the IIHS system — a car had to meet three criteria:

  1. It needed a "good" rating on the IIHS driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.
  2. It needed an "advanced" or "superior" rating on front crash prevention.
  3. It also needed "acceptable" or "good" headlights to come standard. (Vehicles that only had those headlights available earned the "Top Safety Pick" award.)

This year, 65 vehicles have earned Top Safety Pick+ status. Renowned safety-focused brand Volvo led the way with ten vehicles earning that status. Check out the complete list.

white volvo xc90
Volvo
1 of 21
Volvo (10 Cars)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Volvo S60
Volvo S60 Recharge
Volvo V60 Cross Country
Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60 Recharge
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90 Recharge

audi q5 2022
Audi
2 of 21
Audi (7 Cars)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Audi A6
Audi A6 Allroad
Audi A7
Audi Q5
Audi Q5 Sportback
Audi e-tron
Audi e-tron Sportback

genesis gv70 suv
Genesis
3 of 21
Genesis (5 Cars)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Genesis G70 (after June 2021)
Genesis G80
Genesis G90
Genesis GV70
Genesis GV80

honda civic si
Honda
4 of 21
Honda (5 Cars)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Honda Civic Hatchback
Honda Civic Sedan
Honda Insight
Honda Accord
Honda Odyssey

mazda cx 30 turbo
Mazda
5 of 21
Mazda (5 Cars)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Mazda 3 Sedan
Mazda 3 Hatchback
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-30
Mazda CX-9

hyundai palisade
Hyundai
6 of 21
Hyundai (4 Cars)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Hyundai Palisade
Hyundai Santa Fe (after July 2021)
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Nexo

nissan rogue 2021
Nissan
7 of 21
Nissan (4 Cars)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Nissan Altima
Nissan Maxima
Nissan Murano
Nissan Rogue

subaru forester gear patrol
Subaru
8 of 21
Subaru (4 Cars)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
Subaru Legacy
Subaru Outback
Subaru Ascent

2022 mdx a spec
Acura
9 of 21
Acura (3 Cars)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars

Acura TLX
Acura MDX
Acura RDX

toyota sienna 2021 gear patrol 01
Toyota
10 of 21
Toyota (3 Cars)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Toyota Sienna
Toyota Camry
Toyota Highlander

lexus es
David Dewhurst Photography
11 of 21
Lexus (2 Cars)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Lexus IS
Lexus ES 350

kia k5
Kia
12 of 21
Kia (2 Cars)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Kia Stinger
Kia K5

mercedes amg gle 63
Mercedes-Benz
13 of 21
Mercedes-Benz (2 Cars)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan (w/optional front crash prevention)
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class (w/optional front crash prevention)

2021 ford explorer king ranch edition introduces a rugged, premium appearance and brings the king ranch name to america’s all time best selling suv line
Ford
14 of 21
Ford (2 Cars)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Ford Bronco Sport
Ford Explorer

tesla flagship store in shanghai
VCGGetty Images
15 of 21
Tesla (2 Cars)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model Y

cadillac xt6 gear patrol
Cadillac
16 of 21
Cadillac (1 Car)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Cadillac XT6

2021 chevrolet trailblazer rs
Jim Frenak-FPI Studios
17 of 21
Chevrolet (1 Car)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Chevrolet Trailblazer

new headlamps on the 2021 chrysler pacifica pinnacle awd are crafted with a more aggressive, linear design, and larger and more deeply sculpted led fog lamp bezels add visual energy and complement the sportiness of the overall designnew headlamps on the 2021 chrysler pacifica pinnacle awd are crafted with a more aggressive, linear design, and larger and more deeply sculpted led fog lamp bezels add visual energy and complement the sportiness of the overall design
Stellantis
18 of 21
Chrysler (1 Car)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Chrysler Pacifica

mitsubishi outlander
Mitsubishi
19 of 21
Mitsubishi (1 Car)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Mitsubishi Outlander (built after June 2021)

volkswagen vw in blue
Volkswagen
20 of 21
Volkswagen (1 Car)

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Volkswagen ID.4

2022 ford maverick 2l ecoboost awd lariat preproduction vehicle with optional equipment shown available fall 2021
Ford
21 of 21
The Best Cars You Can Buy in 2022

Looking for a great new ride? Start looking here.

LEARN MORE

Next
These Are the Safest New Cars Sold in America
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From SUVs & Trucks
The Best Cars You Can Buy in 2022
Ford's Ranger Raptor Debuts, Is Coming to America
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
These 6 Car Brands Still Offer Great Deals
Cadillac Has an Insane Escalade-V Coming Soon
Is a Toyota 4Runner Good in the Snow? We Found Out
Porsche Just Unveiled an SUV for Driving Purists
7 New Car Tech Features We Don't Need
The Hyundai Santa Cruz Isn't for Usual Truck Folks
Why Are Pickup Trucks So Expensive?
Exciting Changes at Lincoln May Come Very Soon