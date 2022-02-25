These Are the Safest New Cars in America, According to the Experts
The IIHS has published its list of Top Safety Picks for 2021, with brands like Volvo and Subaru leading the charge.
Looking for one of the safest cars you can buy in 2022? Well, you're in luck. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, better known as the IIHS, has released its list of top safety picks for 2022 — and we're bringing the best of them — the safest cars on sale — straight to you.
To be declared a Top Safety Pick+ — the ultimate expression of safety in the IIHS system — a car had to meet three criteria:
- It needed a "good" rating on the IIHS driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.
- It needed an "advanced" or "superior" rating on front crash prevention.
- It also needed "acceptable" or "good" headlights to come standard. (Vehicles that only had those headlights available earned the "Top Safety Pick" award.)
This year, 65 vehicles have earned Top Safety Pick+ status. Renowned safety-focused brand Volvo led the way with ten vehicles earning that status. Check out the complete list.
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Volvo S60
Volvo S60 Recharge
Volvo V60 Cross Country
Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60 Recharge
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90 Recharge
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Audi A6
Audi A6 Allroad
Audi A7
Audi Q5
Audi Q5 Sportback
Audi e-tron
Audi e-tron Sportback
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Genesis G70 (after June 2021)
Genesis G80
Genesis G90
Genesis GV70
Genesis GV80
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Honda Civic Hatchback
Honda Civic Sedan
Honda Insight
Honda Accord
Honda Odyssey
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Mazda 3 Sedan
Mazda 3 Hatchback
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-30
Mazda CX-9
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Hyundai Palisade
Hyundai Santa Fe (after July 2021)
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Nexo
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Nissan Altima
Nissan Maxima
Nissan Murano
Nissan Rogue
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
Subaru Legacy
Subaru Outback
Subaru Ascent
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Toyota Sienna
Toyota Camry
Toyota Highlander
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Lexus IS
Lexus ES 350
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Kia Stinger
Kia K5
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan (w/optional front crash prevention)
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class (w/optional front crash prevention)
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Ford Bronco Sport
Ford Explorer
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model Y
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Cadillac XT6
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Chevrolet Trailblazer
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Mitsubishi Outlander (built after June 2021)
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
