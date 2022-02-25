Looking for one of the safest cars you can buy in 2022? Well, you're in luck. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, better known as the IIHS, has released its list of top safety picks for 2022 — and we're bringing the best of them — the safest cars on sale — straight to you.

To be declared a Top Safety Pick+ — the ultimate expression of safety in the IIHS system — a car had to meet three criteria:

It needed a "good" rating on the IIHS driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It needed an "advanced" or "superior" rating on front crash prevention. It also needed "acceptable" or "good" headlights to come standard. (Vehicles that only had those headlights available earned the "Top Safety Pick" award.)

This year, 65 vehicles have earned Top Safety Pick+ status. Renowned safety-focused brand Volvo led the way with ten vehicles earning that status. Check out the complete list.