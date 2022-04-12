If the life story of the Lamborghini Huracan were reduced to the length of Bob Dylan's 1976 protest song "Hurricane," we'd be right around the point where Dylan croons, "And that's the story of the Hurricane" — about halfway through the last of 11 verses, starting to tie things up. With the Aventador out of production and a high-tech replacement expected to arrive soon, the V10-powered Huracan is expected to be phased out over the next year or two.

What form its replacement will take, well, that remains to be seen. (Don't bet against a twin-turbo V8 instead of a V10, however.) But for now, Lamborghini has no intention of giving up on the 10-cylinder sports car. And their newest model — the Huracan Tecnica — just might be the most appealing example of the breed to surface yet, at least for those of us who spend most of our time driving on the street, not the track.