The Kia Telluride Just Got More Adventurous. Here's What You Need to Know

Kia's launching of the Telluride went about as well as a car launch could go. The midsize SUV took home World Car of the Year and North American Utility Vehicle of the year. It's a fixture on every best car you can buy in 2022 list. And it has been selling so well, Kia employees have referred to it internally as the "Sell-U-Ride." The Telluride redefined Kia as a quasi-luxury brand and made debuting a sporty, $50,000 electric car with Kia branding feel not just possible but natural.

Now, the Telluride is up for a mid-cycle refresh. And Kia is not messing with success too much. But they are making some subtle tweaks that should resonate well with buyers. Here's what you need to know about Kia's changes to the 2023 Telluride.