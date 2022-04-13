The Kia Telluride Just Got More Adventurous. Here's What You Need to Know
The best family SUV you can buy is adding more off-road capability.
Kia's launching of the Telluride went about as well as a car launch could go. The midsize SUV took home World Car of the Year and North American Utility Vehicle of the year. It's a fixture on every best car you can buy in 2022 list. And it has been selling so well, Kia employees have referred to it internally as the "Sell-U-Ride." The Telluride redefined Kia as a quasi-luxury brand and made debuting a sporty, $50,000 electric car with Kia branding feel not just possible but natural.
Now, the Telluride is up for a mid-cycle refresh. And Kia is not messing with success too much. But they are making some subtle tweaks that should resonate well with buyers. Here's what you need to know about Kia's changes to the 2023 Telluride.
The Kia Telluride follows other SUVs in its lineup by adding adventure-minded X-Line and X-Pro trims for the 2023 model year. X-Line adds a 10mm higher ground clearance (about 0.4 inches), a Tow mode, raised roof rails and Downhill Brake Control. Styling features include X-Line exclusive colors, body-color door handles, an X-Line grille and X-Line badging.
The more expensive X-Pro trim builds on the X-Line, making three key additions. X-Pro swaps in 18-inch black wheels and 18-inch all-terrain tires. It increases the tow limit by 500 pounds to 5,500 pounds. And it adds a 110V inverter outlet in the cargo area.
The X-Line, meanwhile, replaces the Telluride Nightfall Edition.
Kia is giving the Telluride exterior a facelift. Changes include a new standard LED vertical headlamp design, a new grille, new bumpers, a new rear fascia, new wheel designs for every trim and three new exterior colors: Midnight Lake Blue, Dawning Red and Jungle Wood Green.
Kia Telluride buyers can opt for a continuous, curved display — like the one envisaged by the Telluride concept — with dual 12.3-inch screens showing digital instruments and navigation. Kia is also adding some new tech, including a standard 4G-LTE Wifi hotspot and the optional ability to use a digital key with Apple and Samsung phones and the Apple Watch.
