The 2022 Kia EV6 Is One Electric Car You'll Really Want to Drive

Friends and family often consult me for car recommendations. One of the first brands I recommend — unless the case requires a particular Hyundai or Genesis — is Kia. The Telluride was an outrageous success. Subsequent releases like the Seltos, Carnival and K5 have been bangers (or at least near-bangers) since. Kia is no longer just a value brand; it's building some of the best cars out there. And Kia thinks their new electric car, the EV6, will be their next breakthrough.

Kia could have played it safe with its first clean-sheet, dedicated platform EV. Rivals like Toyota, Subaru and Volkswagen led the way with strikingly conventional crossovers. But Kia chose a bolder path with the EV6. It's aggressive and sporty-looking. And as I discovered over a day driving it through curvy, Northern California mountain roads, it has the impressive and fun driving dynamics to match that appearance.

Kia says the EV6 embodies where the brand has come and where it's heading in the future. And the overarching impression is confidence. Kia is confident it can provide a superior product, confident their new reputation holds water at a $50,000-plus price point and confident mainstream buyers are going to want EVs.

Trotting out the EV6 at events like the Emmy's, Dick Clark's New Year's Eve and some big football game happening in a couple of weeks suggests Kia thinks the EV6 will be far more than a niche product. And after finally getting to drive one, I agree.

