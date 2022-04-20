For German automakers, perhaps no market segment is more prestigious than large sedans. Sure, sports cars land magazine covers and movie deals, and SUVs sell like gangbusters, but long, elegant low-riding four-doors with mighty engines, smooth rides and spectacular interiors are the brand icons, the cars chosen by masters of the universe for blitzing autobahns and arriving at meetings in imposing skyscrapers.

So whenever one launches, it's sure to be a big deal. Especially in this day and age of oncoming electrification, when every new generation of gas-powered car to roll out of Germany (or really anywhere) might be the last. Mercedes-Benz — arguably the master of the segment — has gone so far as to split its large luxo-sedan war plan into a two-pronged attack, with the latest S-Class handling the internal combustion side and the new EQS taking the all-electric flank. BMW, however, is taking a slightly different tactic than its rival: instead, it's building one car with two powertrains — and two separate names.

Meet the 2023 BMW 7 Series and 2023 BMW i7.