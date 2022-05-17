Bowlus produces some of the fanciest custom hand-built camping trailers you can buy. The brand unveiled its pet-friendly Terra Firma model last year; now, Bowlus has announced that its slippery travel trailers deliver impressive performance when towed by an EV.

Testing with a Tesla Model X pulling the Bowlus Terra Firma showed the Tesla still retained 71% of its 333-mile range while towing the 3,200-pound trailer — thanks to a combination of the Terra Firma's light weight and its aerodynamic design. That's the sort of range that could make road-tripping with an EV far more workable than many other heavy trailers.