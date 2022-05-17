Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Water-Ready Sandals Meant for Beach Fanatics
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Your Balls Deserve Better: Clean Up with MANSCAPED

This Super-Lux Camping Trailer Makes Towing with an Electric Car Easy

Bowlus revealed some towing numbers for the Terra Firma. And they're impressive.

By Tyler Duffy
bowlus terra firma camping trailer being towed by a tesla model x and parked in front of a red rock formation
Bowlus

Bowlus produces some of the fanciest custom hand-built camping trailers you can buy. The brand unveiled its pet-friendly Terra Firma model last year; now, Bowlus has announced that its slippery travel trailers deliver impressive performance when towed by an EV.

Testing with a Tesla Model X pulling the Bowlus Terra Firma showed the Tesla still retained 71% of its 333-mile range while towing the 3,200-pound trailer — thanks to a combination of the Terra Firma's light weight and its aerodynamic design. That's the sort of range that could make road-tripping with an EV far more workable than many other heavy trailers.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Towing is a major downside to camping trailer life
bowlus road chief trailer being towed by a land rover convertible
Bowlus

You can solar-power the trailer, take it off the grid and make it eco-friendly. But that's typically countered by using an inefficient combustion truck or full-size SUV to get there, consuming extra fuel while under a heavy load.

EVs are a natural solution, right?
bowlus terra firma camping trailer
Bowlus

Sort of. EVs have a lot of torque and typically have excellent towing capacity. But trailers — often not exceptionally aerodynamic — can hit the range hard. Paired with the sub-optimal fast-charging infrastructure, it can make towing with an EV an absolute nuisance.

But 71% of range with the Bowlus can be workable
bowlus terra firma camping trailer
Bowlus

Some of our favorite EVs — particularly EV trucks — now have ranges over 300 miles. So a rough estimate of earning 71% of the range — note that we don't have precise figures for each EV — would still leave these vehicles with more than 200 miles of range on a full battery. So factoring in one fast-charger stop would still leave a relatively large travel radius.

An electric truck would be an expensive choice for a tow vehicle — but not that much more costly compared to a conventional pickup. And if you're in the market for a $285,000 Bowlus Terra Firma, you can probably swing it.

Ford F-150 Lightning
ford f150 lightning
Ford

The fully-equipped, extended range battery Ford F-150 Lightning can tow up to 10,000 pounds. Getting 71% of its 320-mile range would give it about 227 miles.

Rivian R1T
rivian r1t
Will Sabel Courtney

The Rivian R1T can tow up to 11,000 pounds. Earning 71% of its 314-mile range would give it a range of 223 miles.

GMC Hummer EV SUT
hummer ev sut
Tyler Duffy

The GMC Hummer EV SUT can tow up to 7,500 pounds. Getting 71% of its 329-mile top range would yield about 234 miles of range.

The Best Rooftop Tents You Can Buy
roofnest falcon rooftop tent
Roofnest

If you’ve always enjoyed the top bunk, you should invest in a rooftop tent.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
This Collapsable Bag Is the Ideal Summer Accessory
Rhone's Commuter and Workout Gear Is on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Don't Miss Everlane’s Deep Discounts
Toyota Has Some Cool New Truck Upgrades
Save on Everything at Saatva Right Now
Does Your Turntable Need An Expensive Phono Preamp
The New Allbirds Running Shoes, Reviewed
Introducing Issue 18, Your Guide to Summer 2022
This A-List Artist Is Betting Big on Oral Wellness
The Best Home and Design Releases This Week