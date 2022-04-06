The Electric Truck Buying Guide: What You Need to Know

Times are changing, and electric vehicles are becoming more popular than ever. Consumers seek relief from high gas prices, and automakers push to reduce private transportation's dependence on fossil fuels. While electrification efforts started with hatchbacks, sedans, and even crossover SUVs, it was only a matter of time before the wave hit one of America's best-selling vehicles: pickup trucks.

The idea of an all-electric pickup makes sense. The abundance of low-end torque and instantaneous output provided by electric motors seem like a perfect fit for utility vehicles, especially when towing or off-roading. But battery technology has been slow to develop. Pickup buyers have traditionally been resistant to comparatively modest changes. And automakers have struggled to find the right formula for electric trucks to work — until now.

Nearly every major truck manufacturer — and a few upstarts — are launching or planning to launch electric trucks in the coming years. Here's a handy guide to give you a heads up on coming to market.