Toyota Just Unleashed a Bunch of Cool New Cars

The Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition is ready for the track

Toyota announced the GR Corolla Morizo Edition — Morizo being Toyota president Akio Toyoda's racing nom de plume. The Morizo Edition is a special-track focused edition of their new hot hatch. Limited to 200 units, it's about 100 pounds lighter with the rear seats deleted. It also packs an additional 22 lb-ft of torque for 295 lb-ft total — along with 300 horsepower.

The GR Corolla Morizo Edition uses wider Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 tires, monotube shocks and a unique suspension tuning for enhanced performance. It also gets a unique Ultrasuede interior.

MSRP for the Corolla Morizo Edition is yet to be announced. Toyota says it arrives in 2023.

