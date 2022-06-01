The 2023 Lexus RX offers four engines. Lexus gave us the details on three of them. The base model RX 350 features the 2.4-liter inline-four from the NX with 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. That engine mates with an eight-speed automatic. The RX350h is a 2.5-liter inline-four hybrid that puts out 246 hp and 233 lb-ft of torque with a CVT. It's down on power, but averages about 33 mpg combined, nine mpg better than the base model.

F Sport means something beyond appearance with the new RX. Lexus will offer a range-topping RX 500h F Sport Performance model. This model uses a turbocharged 2.4-liter hybrid pushing out 367 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque with a six-speed automatic (keep an eye on that engine for potential future applications). It receives Lexus's new Direct4 AWD system, and it accelerates from 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds — around a second and a half faster than the standard RX.

That fourth engine? An RX 450+ plug-in hybrid, which Lexus says it will reveal the details of on a later date.