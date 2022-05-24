Toyota, sadly, has not announced details for the all-new, next-generation 4Runner yet. But the brand has confirmed that we are getting a new edition of the fifth generation for the 2023 model year: the 40th Anniversary Special Edition. As the name would suggest, it's a special edition celebrating the 4Runner's 40th anniversary since Toyota slapped a fiberglass cab on a pickup and added an extra row of seats back in 1983.

The 40th Anniversary Special Edition is based on the SR5 Premium grade 4Runner, and comes in 4x4 only. It's an appearance package that includes bronze-colored alloy wheels, a body-color matching Toyota heritage grille, a bronze tailgate badge and a distinctive yellow, orange and red stripe graphic across the body. The package also offers interior details like bronze seat stitching, a bronze cross-stitch shift knob and a standard power moonroof.

Toyota will produce a limited run of 4,040 units of the 40th Anniversary Special Edition 4Runner. Buyers can choose from White, Midnight Black Metallic and Barcelona Red Metallic paint options. Toyota did not mention pricing. But the SR5 Premium grade — which adds a few luxuries to the base SR5 like heated seats — begins at $41,515 with 2022 pricing. None of those features seem likely to drive the price up too much for the 40th Anniversary Special Edition.

Aside from the 40th Anniversary Special Edition, Toyota is sticking with the same tried-and-true 4.0-liter V6 and five-speed automatic configuration and the same trim lineup for 2023. The one significant change is Toyota making safety tech like the Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert standard on all grades.

The fifth-generation Toyota 4Runner is getting up there in age. August will mark 13 years since it went into production. But despite competition from the revamped Jeep Wrangler and all-new Ford Bronco, the 4Runner remains as popular as it has ever been — one reason Toyota has taken its time getting the next generation into production.

