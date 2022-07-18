Today's Top Stories
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Is Here to Battle the Ram 1500 TRX

Although, surprisingly, it's just a few horsepower short of its Cretaceous rival.

By Tyler Duffy
ford f 150 raptor r parked in the sand
Ford

Ford did not unleash a crazy 700-plus horsepower V8 Raptor to take on the new Ram 1500 TRX when the new generation debuted last summer. But Ford told us that super Raptor would be forthcoming...and now it's here. Meet the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R.

The Raptor R is less powerful than the Ram 1500 TRX
ford raptor r pickup truck in the desert
Ford

As expected, the Raptor R receives Ford's supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine. We presumed Ford would push the hp past the TRX (what is the point of this truck if not to hit that nominal target?). But the Raptor actually checks in a hair short— at 700 horsepower to the Ram 1500 TRX's 702, and 640 lb-ft of torque to the TRX's 650 lb-ft.

But the Raptor R does ride higher than the Ram TRX
ford raptor r front right tire in the desert
Ford

Like the Bronco Raptor, the F-150 Raptor R rolls on standard and massive 37-inch tires. Those tires give the Raptor R 13.1 inches of ground clearance, besting the 1500 TRX's 11.8 inches. The Raptor R has better approach (33.1º), breakover (24.4º) and departure (24.9º) angles than the TRX too.

Ford says the F-150 Raptor R has FOX live valve shocks and 13 inches of suspension travel at the front and 14.1 inches at the rear.

The Raptor R has an R button
ford raptor r pickup truck in the desert
Ford

The F-150 Raptor R will offer four curated drive modes: Normal, Sport, Quiet and Baja. Owners will also be able to create a customized mode — adjusting the drive, steering, suspension settings — that can then be accessed with one press of an R button.

When can you order a 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R?
ford raptor r pickup truck in the desert
Ford

Right now. Ford is taking orders on the F-150 Raptor R starting today, July 18. Production for the F-150 Raptor R will begin in Late 2022. Ford did not reveal F-150 Raptor R pricing information.

