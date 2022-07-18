But the Raptor R does ride higher than the Ram TRX

Like the Bronco Raptor, the F-150 Raptor R rolls on standard and massive 37-inch tires. Those tires give the Raptor R 13.1 inches of ground clearance, besting the 1500 TRX's 11.8 inches. The Raptor R has better approach (33.1º), breakover (24.4º) and departure (24.9º) angles than the TRX too.

Ford says the F-150 Raptor R has FOX live valve shocks and 13 inches of suspension travel at the front and 14.1 inches at the rear.