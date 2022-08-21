The Bentley Mulliner Batur Points the Way Towards the Future

If you want to know where Bentley — and in turn, to some degree, the entire top end of the luxury car world — is headed, you could do worse than to look to the brand's Mulliner division. "Mulliner" is used a few different ways at Crewe — it's used as a trim level for production cars, for example, and also handles the continuation services that create new versions of icons of old — but the sexiest things they do are the coachbuilt, one-off-and-limited-run cars for the very very-est of the VIPs.

The newest one of those? The Bentley Mulliner Batur.