The GMC Canyon is different — and more premium — than the Chevy Colorado

Differentiating the mechanically-identical Chevy and GMC trucks has always been challenging, even though GMC has long been the slightly more premium brand. That won't be an issue with the new Canyon, which will genuinely be a more upmarket offering than the Colorado.

All Canyons receive the high-output 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine from the Colorado ZR2 with 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. All Canyons receive at least the two-inch factory lift and the wider track.