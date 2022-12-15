Today's Top Stories
Ford's New 2024 Mustang Will Pack 500 Horsepower

And those horses still come from a naturally-aspirated V8.

By Tyler Duffy
ford mustang dark horse driving through a tunnel
Ford

Ford debuted the all-new 2024 Mustang in Detroit in September. We learned that Ford added a high-performance electric drift brake and saved one of the two manuals on the GT model. We didn't get the power numbers; Ford merely noted the "edgy, sexy and disruptive" new Mustang would offer the most power from a naturally-aspirated V8 in the model lineage's history. Now we have them — and Ford hit a significant round number Mustang enthusiasts have been waiting for.

The top-of-the-line non-Shelby Mustang, the new Mustang Dark Horse, packs 500 horsepower with its 5.0-liter Coyote V8, a bump of 20 hp over the outgoing Mach 1 model. That makes it the most potent non-Shelby Mustang put into production. The V8-powered Mustang GT can produce 486 hp when equipped with the active-valve dual exhaust system and 480 hp when not so equipped.

Torque is also up — at least, when compared to the immediately preceding GT model. The Dark Horse and active valve dual exhaust-equipped GT put out 418 lb-ft of torque. The standard GT puts 415 lb-ft of torque. But both figures are below the 420 lb-ft offered by the sixth-generation Mustang before the recent engine tweak.

The base model Mustang — now denuded of its stick shift — is the 2.3-liter EcoBoost model. Ford describes the engine as "all-new," although we'd be curious to know how far they had to stretch that term to make it apply. The EcoBoost receives a bump from 310 to 315 hp with the same 350 lb-ft of torque. Ford believes the new EcoBoost setup will also add a bit more highway fuel economy — 34 mpg vs. 32 mpg.

Ford plans for the new seventh-generation Mustang to hit dealers in the summer of 2023, which means there are still a few months to try to score a manual EcoBoost. We found one locally going for less than MSRP, for what it's worth...

