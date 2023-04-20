The 2025 Range Rover EV: Everything You Need to Know

JLR says the Range Rover EV will be a medium-sized luxury SUV. It will run on a new EMA platform that will be all-electric. It won't be the first JLR EV — Jaguar already launched the I-Pace — but it will be the first JLR EV built in-house.

The EMA is distinct from the MLA platform underpinning the new Range Rover (shown here) and Range Rover Sport. But the MLA will be capable of offering battery-electric powertrains as well as combustion and hybrid. So it's conceivable we could get EV versions of those specific vehicles down the road.

JLR has not provided any target performance or range figures yet.