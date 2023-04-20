The 2025 Range Rover EV: Everything You Need to Know
We could meet the new midsize SUV later this year.
Land Rover is overhauling its product lineup. The company is shifting the strategy to emphasize three sub-brands: Range Rover, Defender and Discovery. And they are going electric. Land Rover plans for every vehicle to offer a battery-electric option by 2030 — when the company expects 60 percent of its vehicle sales to be battery-electric. JLR confirmed that the first Land Rover EV will be a Range Rover EV launching in 2025.
Here's what we know about it so far.
JLR says the Range Rover EV will be a medium-sized luxury SUV. It will run on a new EMA platform that will be all-electric. It won't be the first JLR EV — Jaguar already launched the I-Pace — but it will be the first JLR EV built in-house.
The EMA is distinct from the MLA platform underpinning the new Range Rover (shown here) and Range Rover Sport. But the MLA will be capable of offering battery-electric powertrains as well as combustion and hybrid. So it's conceivable we could get EV versions of those specific vehicles down the road.
JLR has not provided any target performance or range figures yet.
JLR has confirmed the Range Rover EV will arrive in 2025. The brand will begin taking deposits on it later this year — which suggests we could see it at least in concept form before then.
JLR is instituting a new "House of Brands" strategy. So instead of Land Rover and Jaguar, it will be Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar. But Range Rover, Defender and Discovery will still have a Land Rover "trust mark."
It's not 100 percent clear how this will play out. But the upshot seems to be that you'll still go to a Land Rover dealer. Range Rover Defender and Discovery vehicles will still carry Land Rover badging. But you won't need to call a Range Rover a "Land Rover Range Rover," which no one was doing anyway.
We don't know yet. But our educated guess is that it will be pricey. Range Rover's current midsize model, the Range Rover Sport, starts at $83,000. The PHEV Range Rover Sport starts at $104,200. We would expect the EV version to be even more expensive.
America's favorite mid-size truck arrives very soon.