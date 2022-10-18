Rolls-Royce is one of those automakers with a past long and rich enough to write a Ph.D thesis about. Over the course of its 118-year history, the brand has built everything from 10-horsepower two-cylinder machines to the high-bypass turbofan engines found in thousands of airliners to SUVs capable of scrambling up mountains to limousines worthy of the Queen herself.

Yet for all those products and accomplishments bridging land, sea and air, Rolls-Royce has never made an electric car. While that may have been fine for the last century-plus, that's no longer an option here in the third decade of the 21st Century, with a climate crisis rising and governments around the world pushing carmakers to toss internal combustion in the trash. So Rolls-Royce has little choice but to jump into the electric car market.

But of course, being Rolls-Royce, they're doing so with panache. Meet the all-electric Spectre.