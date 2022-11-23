The Rivian R1X: Everything You Need to Know
You had us at "a Rivian interpretation of a rally car."
Rivian has already unveiled the R1T pickup and R1S SUV and brought them into production. The natural question is what’s coming next — besides, of course, a lot of EV vans for Amazon.
The answer is a third vehicle that will reportedly be called the R1X. It’s expected to be a smaller, sportier two-row SUV that slots above the first two cars on performance and price.
Here’s what we know about the new R1X.
Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe spoke to Autocar about Rivian’s third vehicle back in 2018. He described it as a “Rivian interpretation of a rally car with a lot of ground clearance. He also noted it would have a smaller wheelbase than the three-row R1S and deliver “bananas performance.”
Spyshots captured a design buck at Rivian’s headquarters that showed a swoopier, sportier body frame than Rivian’s boxy R1S and appears to have been part of the testing for the new R1X.
Motortrend, citing anonymous Rivian sourcing, offered further details on what the R1X would look like — including that the going name is the R1X. And the details sound like Chuck Norris facts.
Per the report, the vehicle will be “as capable as a Wrangler and Defender off-road” and “as quick as a Cayenne Turbo” on the pavement. The top version will pack four of Rivian’s new electric motors for a quad-motor system that puts out 1,200 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque.
Motortrend has Rivian beginning R1X delivers in Q4 of 2023 as a 2024 model year vehicle. They estimate pricing will start at $115,000. If that timeline is accurate, the car would likely be announced and unveiled very soon.
