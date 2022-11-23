Rivian has already unveiled the R1T pickup and R1S SUV and brought them into production. The natural question is what’s coming next — besides, of course, a lot of EV vans for Amazon.

The answer is a third vehicle that will reportedly be called the R1X. It’s expected to be a smaller, sportier two-row SUV that slots above the first two cars on performance and price.

Here’s what we know about the new R1X.