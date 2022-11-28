Everyone wants to feel adventurous. Just as you’d buy a Patagonia or North Face jacket for the vibe without any plans to go mountaineering, there’s no shame in adding a little off-road flair to your three-row family crossover. That’s where the Ford Explorer Timberline steps in.

The trim doesn't upfit the Explorer into a full-on Bronco. But the package looks cool and adds some off-road capability — even if it's capability the typical Explorer owner will never use.

Ford loaned me an Explorer Timberline for a few days to drive out to an F-150 Raptor R event. I didn’t get to push the enhanced off-road capability. But I did put a few hundred highway miles on one, took a trek over some pockmarked suburban Michigan pavement and performed a few preschool runs — an approximation of the average Explorer experience.