Back in 2009, Ford debuted the high-performance, highly off-road-capable F-150 SVT Raptor. It was unlike anything anyone had ever seen from a production pickup truck — and it has been profoundly influential, redefining expectations for both trucks and the off-road category as a whole. The Raptor was the undisputed apex predator in the stock pickup truck world for 11 years … until Ram launched the 1500 TRX.

The Ram 1500 TRX packs a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8. It put out 702 horsepower — 252 more than the Raptor’s 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. And it did not just steal the dinosaur motif; it launched with a graphic of a T. rex chomping on a smaller dinosaur that bears a distinct resemblance to the raptors from Jurassic Park.

Ford had to respond — if not for the honor of the Raptor nameplate then simply because the market dictated it. And they did so, a year after the facelifted version of the second-generation F-150 Raptor launched, with the V8-powered, 700-horsepower Raptor R.

We’ve driven the Raptor R twice now: once when Ford brought us and other journalists to the sand dunes of cold, rainy western Michigan in fall 2022, and again on an 800-mile round trip from New York to Vermont in spring 2023. After driving it in several states on both familiar and unfamiliar roads, we can confirm the F-150 Raptor R is in no way a truck anyone needs. But it’s exactly the pickup a significant chunk of the Ford Truck family has been waiting for.