Porsche first branched into electric cars with the Taycan several years ago. But the company’s plan for more than 80 percent of its sales to be from EVs by 2030 will require electrifying the rest of its lineup — with the possible exception of the 911. That process begins this year with the all-new Porsche Macan EV.

The Macan isn’t Porsche’s iconic sports car. But it is Porsche’s best-selling vehicle, typically moving as many units as the 911, 718 Cayman/Boxster and Panamera combined. So electrifying the Macan is a landmark move toward going electric.

Here’s what we know about the Porsche Macan EV so far.