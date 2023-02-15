The 2024 Porsche Macan EV: Everything You Need to Know
Porsche's best-selling car is going electric.
Porsche first branched into electric cars with the Taycan several years ago. But the company’s plan for more than 80 percent of its sales to be from EVs by 2030 will require electrifying the rest of its lineup — with the possible exception of the 911. That process begins this year with the all-new Porsche Macan EV.
The Macan isn’t Porsche’s iconic sports car. But it is Porsche’s best-selling vehicle, typically moving as many units as the 911, 718 Cayman/Boxster and Panamera combined. So electrifying the Macan is a landmark move toward going electric.
Here’s what we know about the Porsche Macan EV so far.
The new Macan will be the first Porsche to ride on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform developed by Porsche and Audi. That should allow for more powerful and more efficient electric motors.
The Macan EV will get 800-volt fast-charging infrastructure, allowing it to fill from 5–80 percent — the longest charge most people do at a fast charger — in less than 25 minutes. The Macan EV will also use “bank charging,” which allows the battery to split into two 400-volt packs for better charging on slower fast chargers.
Eventually. Porsche will not build a second-generation combustion Macan. But a (likely refreshed) current-gen model will stay in production alongside the electric version for a while, as buyers make the transition.
We know power. Porsche has said the top-end Macan will put out 603 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque; other versions, obviously, will have less than that. Porsche has not weighed in on the range yet.
Macan EVs in the United States should all pack a large 100-kWh battery pack. A spy shot of the Macan EV dash while testing showed about 243 miles of range remaining (version and state of charge are unclear). Expect the distance to comfortably exceed the Taycan, which the EPA has been measuring in the low 200s.
Porsche has said the rear electric motor would sit as far back as possible on the Macan EV, giving the weight differential a slight rearward bias for better performance dynamics. Higher trims will receive an electronically controlled rear differential. The Macan EV will also feature rear-axle steering of up to five degrees. The Macan EV will also have larger staggered tires at the rear for added grip.
The Macan EV will come with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), with both steel springs and an air suspension as options. The Macan EV will add two-valve shock absorbers that operate independently and allow even further control and refinements while increasing comfort. The air suspension will be able to lower the body at speed for improved aerodynamics.
Porsche hasn't confirmed a launch date yet. They have confirmed the Macan EV has been pushed back until at least 2024 due to VW Group software issues. But it's possible we could see a reveal before then.
Expect the new flagship to be sporty, off-road capable and pricey.