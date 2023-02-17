Well, first off, it's not a five-door — it's a six-door, technically. Wander around to the stern and try to open what looks like a regular hatch, and you'll find it's actually two side-hinged doors.

It's a cute feature, for sure, but less usable than you might think. One door latches atop the other, so you don't have a choice which side to open or close first — they don't really work independently. Given the relatively small size of the rear, opening a single door doesn't provide much of a portal on its own. And while the split window may be hard to see from outside, it's very obvious from the driver's seat every time you look in the rear view mirror. (There's a reason Chevrolet gave up on the split-window C2 Corvette after just one year.) The side-hinged dual-door model might work better for vehicles that aren't, well, quite so mini; there are plenty of short people driving Tahoes and Navigators out there who probably struggle to reach the open hatches way above their head who would be grateful for an easier way.

And, in all honesty, that's the most notable feature that separates it from the likes of the Hardtop 4-Door and Countryman, apart from some slight variances in looks and content choices. The Hardtop 4-Door will offer a six-speed manual for 2023 and the Countryman offers a bit more ground clearance and SUV-esque design, but odds are good many buyers' decision between those two and the Clubman will come down to which they think is cuter.

Of course, uniformity is kind of Mini's thing. Technically speaking, the Clubman sits right alongside the Countryman at the top of the Mini lineup; their base prices are just $450 apart. Truth be told, however, pretty much all Minis occupy the same fairly narrow pricing band. Even a no-options base model Mini Cooper hatch will run you $29,595 these days.