6 Stylish Motorcycle Boots That Are Perfect for Any Situation

These motorcycle boots will have you covered from the garage to the road, the restaurant and back.

By Tyler Duffy
stylish motorcycle boots
Courtesy

The second you go to search for "motorcycle boots," you realize just how broad of a spectrum the category truly is. There are boots for every style rider, for every category of bike — and nearly every situation imaginable. However, the main problem with a good portion of roadworthy motorcycle boots is they look like, well, motorcycle boots.

Some have chunky plastic buckles; others are more akin to old-school cowboy boots, while others tend to look like they’re made for walking on the moon. Point is, most motorcycle boots are unstylish and unsuitable for everyday use; they only look appropriate when you’re astride the bike, riding.

Since you can’t ride your bike through the front door of the restaurant and park it at your table, qualified boots that look just as good on the bike as they do off are always good to have in your gear arsenal.

These motorcycle boots, however, will have you protected and looking good in any scenario — be it on the road or in the restaurant.

Street & Steel Oakland Boots
$108 AT REVZILLA

If you're looking for an affordable motorcycle boot that looks nice enough to wear around town but also packs waterproofing and reinforcement for riding, read no further.

  • Affordable price point
  • Full leather construction
  • Moisture-wicking lining
TCX Hero WP Boots
TCX Boots
$2 AT REVZILLA

Look like the cycle-riding hero you always imagined yourself to be with these TCX kicks, which boast waterproofing, CE certification, a leather shift pad and a grippy tread for when you're off the bike.

  • Full-grain leather upper
  • TCX's CFS comfort fit system
  • Waterproof lining
Stylmartin Ace Boots
Stylmartin
$3 AT REVZILLA

Feel like an ace — fighter or Ventura, your call — with these stylish Stylemartins on your feet. Anti-slip soles mean you need fear no puddle or oil slick, while features like lateral and medial malleolus protection lurk beneath that cool leather exterior to keep your feet safe.

  • Medial and lateral malleolus protection at the ankle
  • Natural full-grain leather upper
  • Zipper and lace closures

  • Runs large, may need to size down
Alpinestars Oscar Monty Boots
Alpinestars
$234 AT REVZILLA

These Alpinestars boots are a classic, everyday moc toe boot that happens to have motorcycle riding features, including toe, heel and ankle reinforcements and a padded toe for optimal interfacing with your shifter.

  • Hand-finished leather upper
  • Toe and heel reinforcement
  • Breathable mesh inner liner
TCX Dartwood WP Shoes
TCX Boots
$190 AT REVZILLA

The Dartwood "riding shoe" looks like a typical, casual Chukka boot that can transition to a night out or the office. But these boots are CE certified and have TCX's proprietary T-Dry waterproofing compound.

  • Grain leather upper
  • T-Dry waterproof membrane
  • Midsole reinforcement with ZPLATE shank
Rokker Frisco Racer Boots
Rokker
$5 AT REVZILLA

Rocking these Rokkers might make you feel cool as a rocker, thanks to their gorgeous design. (These handmade boots also keep your feet safe and dry, of course.)

  • Handmade with greased vintage cowhide leather
  • Waterproof and breathable
  • Insole designed for shock absorption
