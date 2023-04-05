Today's Top Stories
The Best Motorcycles You Can Buy for Less Than $10,000

You can't get an e-bike that will cruise on the highway. Buy one of these instead.

By Tyler Duffy
collage of three motorcycles
Cake, BMW, Suzuki

Like most consumer products, motorcycles have gotten more expensive in the past few years. If you want a Harley-Davidson, Indian, or Ducati motorcycle, the price tag on the cheapest model will now run north of $10,000. However, motorcycles remain much more affordable than cars. And if you're willing to sacrifice face-melting power and a few luxuries, there are still some excellent cheap motorcycle options for less than $10,000.

Why You Should Consider an Affordable Motorcycle

They're great for beginners

More affordable motorcycles can be an excellent option for beginning riders. They don't require as much upfront financial commitment — a bonus when essential gear like motorcycle helmets and motorcycle jackets can get a bit pricey. And less powerful motors can be less intimidating for novice riders.

They're cheap, efficient commuters

The average cost of a new car is creeping toward $50,000. Even a basic commuter will probably run north of $20,000. Bikes on this list will run for less than half that. And while you'd need something like a Toyota Prius to earn 50-plus mpg from a combustion car. That's about average for a motorcycle. Many are even far more efficient.

Motorcycles are (relatively) affordable

Motorcycles may not be as cheap as they once were. But they still offer better capability for your money than pricey scooters (limited to slow, urban roads) and e-bikes (speed limited and require you to pedal). The drawback is having to get a license.

The Best Motorcycles for Less Than $10,000:

Cake Ösa

cake osa plus motorcycle
Cake
  • Engine: Electric
  • Horsepower: 13.4
  • Top Speed: 28 mph
  • Starting Price: $8,800

    Cake calls the Ösa its high-performance utility bike. It's designed to work with clamp-on accessories including cargo holders and seats for additional passengers. In sub $10,000-spec, the street-legal Ösa has a top speed of 28 mph and a range of 57 miles. But if you can stretch to $11,470, the Ösa+ offers a top speed of 56 mph and 69 miles of range.

    Honda Navi

    honda navi
    Honda
    • Engine: 109-cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder
    • Horsepower: 7.9
    • Top speed: 55 mph
    • Starting Price: $1,807

      The argument for getting a Honda Navi is simple: almost any electric bicycle will cost you more money, yet won't hit a top speed of 55 mph. The same goes for scooters — most will be less capable and more costly. You get an automatic transmission to lessen the learning curve, and you get 110 mpg, though the range is limited to 99 miles with a 0.9-gallon tank.

      Honda Rebel 1100

      honda rebel 1100 motorcycle
      Honda
      • Engine: 1084cc liquid-cooled Unicam four-stroke 22.5° parallel-twin
      • Horsepower: 86
      • Top speed: 140 mph
      • Starting Price: $9,499

        The Honda Rebel 1100 presents many of the same upsides as its smaller older brother Rebel, but in a super-powered form with a larger 1084cc engine. The result is that its powerful enough for highway purposes while retaining a smooth ride and an available, beginner-friendly automatic transmission.

        Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

        royal enfield continental gt 650
        Royal Enfield
        • Engine: 648cc air/oil-cooled SOHC parallel twin
        • Horsepower: 47
        • Top Speed: 105 mph
        • Starting Price: $6,349

          The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a nod to the stripped-down cafe racers that zipped around London in the 1960s. With compact curves, a bubbly gas tank and shiny chrome, it delivers delightfully retro looks and solid performance at a surprisingly reasonable price point.

          Yamaha TW200

          yamaha tw200 motorcycle
          Yamaha
          • Engine: 196cc air-cooled SOHC 4-stroke; 2 valves
          • Horsepower: 16
          • Top Speed: 70 mph
          • Starting Price: $4,799

            The TW200 is Yamaha's venerable dual-sport motorcycle. Its most immediate feature is its fat tires, which ease slow-speed maneuvers, allowing novice riders to tread slowly and carefully over rocky and rutted terrain. It's not an optimal highway cruiser. But it's a great option for traversing a fire road or just bopping around town.

            Triumph Trident 660

            triumph trident 660
            Triumph
            • Engine: 660cc liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
            • Horsepower: 80
            • Top Speed: 127 mph
            • Starting Price: $8,595

              The Trident 660 is Triumph's naked, triple-powered middleweight roadster. It offers ample power — around 80 hp — but balances that with heft and a fluid ride to make that more approachable. ABS and traction control come standard. The Trident 660 also has a rain mode to help you ease your way into its power delivery when things get wet.

              BMW G310 GS

              bmw g310 gs
              BMW
              • Engine: 313cc water-cooled, 4-stroke, single cylinder
              • Horsepower: 34
              • Top Speed: 88 mph
              • Starting Price: $5,890

                BMW bikes can be pricey. But the dual-purpose, entry-level, single-cylinder G 310 GS adventure bike is not one of those expensive bikes. It offers a comfortable upright riding position and a smooth-revving engine — great for leaving the pavement or adding onto the trip with some touring on the tarmac.

                Royal Enfield Himalayan

                royal enfield himalayan
                Royal Enfield
                • Engine: 411cc air-cooled, 4-stroke single-cylinder
                • Horsepower: 25
                • Top Speed: 75 mph
                • Starting Price: $5,499

                  The Himalayan is Royal Enfield's dual-purpose adventure bike. It's smooth, balanced and lower-revving with accessible torque to compensate for its lack of horsepower. It comes with switchable ABS to allow for a more engaging ride when you want it. And its four-gallon fuel tank offers more than 200 miles of range.

                  Suzuki DR-Z400SM

                  suzuki dr z400sm
                  Suzuki
                  • Engine: 398cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC single-cylinder
                  • Horsepower: 39
                  • Top Speed: 94 mph
                  • Starting Price: $7,799

                    The DR-Z400 SM is a street-legal, road-oriented version of Suzuki's DR-Z400. It has an inverted front fork for better handling and wider tires than its more dirt-oriented siblings. And with more than 10 inches of suspension travel front and rear, the DR-Z400SM can handle even the roughest urban pavement.

