One of the Best Recovery Tools Is Deeply Discounted Right Now

Last year, we exhaustively tested the top two products in the percussion massage device space: the Hyperice Hypervolt and the Theragun G3Pro. Both have pros and cons but our overall verdict was that the Hypervolt was the smarter play from a budget standpoint. The logic is even stronger now that it's on sale at Bloomingdales.



With a quiet high-torque motor, five interchangeable heads, three hours of battery life and a weight of just 2.5 pounds, this loaded gun is a great investment even at full price. But it's also a great deal with 70 bucks knocked off that price.

Additionally, the upgraded Hypervolt Plus, which has a more powerful motor and can provide more massage force, is 22 percent off ( $449 $349) and you can buy it here.

Price: $349 $279

