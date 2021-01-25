This Awesome, Discounted Bag Is a Black Hole Duffel in Disguise

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Every time we write about Patagonia’s vaunted Black Hole Duffel going on sale, the story blows up. And it’s no wonder, because the foundational product is one of the most durable and well-designed adventure travel bags out there. One byproduct of its impressive 16-year run: similar haulers from competing brands that these days are just about as good.

There’s The North Face’s Basecamp Duffel , for example. There’s also Backcountry’s All Around Duffel , which is the one to buy today, because at a discounted price of $88, its 60L version is 45 percent cheaper than Patagonia’s 55L classic ($139).

Backcountry

What makes this pack the one to grab? As the headline says, it’s essentially an undercover Black Hole. Rugged exterior? Check. Stowable backpack straps? Yep. Daisy chain loops for attaching extra gear? No doubt. Zippered external pocket for easy access to essentials? You know it. Patagonia logo? OK, slow down there, Tex. But it is available in seven stylish colorways that look great in your hand or on your back.

Suffice it to say, this pack could be your new adventure travel staple, the perfect bag for getting around when the world starts to open back up. It’s one of Backcountry’s top sellers at the moment, which stands to reason: such prizes don’t often come in at well under $100.

BUY NOW: $120 $88

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io