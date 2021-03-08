One of the Best Smartphone Sanitizers Is Cheaper Than Ever Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Ever since the pandemic broke out and we've had to adjust to a new normal lifestyle, smartphone sanitizers have blown up in popularity. They're gadgets that use ultraviolet light to kill 99-percent of harmful bacteria and germs, and just give us that extra peace of mind that our smartphone, which is normally disgusting, is clean.

A number of companies have recently released their own smartphone sanitizers, but PhoneSoap has been doing it for years. They make a variety of UV sanitizers that can fit many different devices, such as your laptop, tablet or wireless earbuds, but if you're looking for one to fit your smartphone get the PhoneSoap 3. And right now you can get it for the cheapest price we've ever seen.

The PhoneSoap 3 is a fairly affordable option that's unique because it has UV light bulbs on both sides of the case. This means that it can clean both sides of your smartphone at once, unlike other UV smartphone sanitizers that require you to do one side at a time. There’s also a slot for you to fit a charging cord into the device, so you can charge and clean your smartphone at once.

Right now on Amazon, the PhoneSoap 3 in certain colors is just $42. That's nearly half off the MSRP of $80 on PhoneSoap's site. The deal on Amazon ends tomorrow so act fast.

