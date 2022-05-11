Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Eddie Bauer's Iconic Goodyear-Welted Hiking Boots Are $50 Off

The top-notch waterproof leather, Vibram-soled hikers are on sale for just $150.

By Gerald Ortiz
hiking boot
Courtesy Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

In 1964, the K-6 Hiking Boot appeared in Eddie Bauer's catalog. It was a stylish hiking boot with all the frills one came to expect from the storied outdoors brand. Though the boot was retired for years, Eddie Bauer reintroduced the shoe a few years back and it remains a solid choice for classic style and quality details.

The vintage-inspired boots are made using top-quality full-grain leather. Unlike top-grain leathers which are made by sanding the outermost grain to remove imperfections, full-grain leather, as the name implies, uses the full grain of the hide. Not only does this require the tannery to find hides without imperfections, but it also results in a thicker and longer-lasting leather.

Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot
Eddie Bauer amazon.com
SAVE NOW

The boots also feature Goodyear-welted construction. It's the hallmark of any quality boot and means it can be resoled and recrafted easily. But with the thick Vibram sole the K-6's are sporting, you shouldn't have to visit the cobbler any time soon.

The uppers are made with a classic lace-to-toe lacing system for fine-tuning your fit while the gusseted tongue prevents water and debris from entering the shoe. Under the hood, you'll find a waterproof and breathable membrane, a comfortable EVA midsole and an ergonomically-designed footbed with stabilizing heel cup. So, yeah, you can take these boots hiking.

Normally, you'd never find a boot with both full-grain and Goodyear-welted details for under $250. But these boots retail at $200. What's even better is that they're on sale for just $150 on Eddie Bauer's site, as well as Amazon.

SAVE NOW: Eddie Bauer SAVE NOW: Amazon

