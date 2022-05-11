Eddie Bauer's Iconic Goodyear-Welted Hiking Boots Are $50 Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
In 1964, the K-6 Hiking Boot appeared in Eddie Bauer's catalog. It was a stylish hiking boot with all the frills one came to expect from the storied outdoors brand. Though the boot was retired for years, Eddie Bauer reintroduced the shoe a few years back and it remains a solid choice for classic style and quality details.
The vintage-inspired boots are made using top-quality full-grain leather. Unlike top-grain leathers which are made by sanding the outermost grain to remove imperfections, full-grain leather, as the name implies, uses the full grain of the hide. Not only does this require the tannery to find hides without imperfections, but it also results in a thicker and longer-lasting leather.
The boots also feature Goodyear-welted construction. It's the hallmark of any quality boot and means it can be resoled and recrafted easily. But with the thick Vibram sole the K-6's are sporting, you shouldn't have to visit the cobbler any time soon.
The uppers are made with a classic lace-to-toe lacing system for fine-tuning your fit while the gusseted tongue prevents water and debris from entering the shoe. Under the hood, you'll find a waterproof and breathable membrane, a comfortable EVA midsole and an ergonomically-designed footbed with stabilizing heel cup. So, yeah, you can take these boots hiking.
Normally, you'd never find a boot with both full-grain and Goodyear-welted details for under $250. But these boots retail at $200. What's even better is that they're on sale for just $150 on Eddie Bauer's site, as well as Amazon.
A tee for the warmest days of the year, the Janji Helio Tech Tee is made from a fast-drying, ultra-light material that won't cling thanks to a textured interior. If you train in the heat of the day, this tee is for you.
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
The Ratio Six Coffee Maker rarely goes on sale. Not only does it look great on the countertop, but it also makes artisan coffee with the push of a button by simulating a skilled barista pour-over process. If you want to splurge on a coffee machine, this is the time to do so.
All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this 8-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for just $70.
Made to move like a yoga guru, the Rhone Guru shorts feature four-way stretch and moisture-wicking fabric that keep you cool and collected when things heat up, whether you're doing your morning flow, hitting an evening hot yoga class or just running errands around town.
If you train hard on the road, this plush, secure running shoe from Nike will help you reach your goals, whether it is your first marathon or a 5k PR. A highly responsive training shoe, the Zoom Fly 4 also features a sock-like upper that is ultra-breathable on the hottest days.
For adventures and travel, a tote bag is an indispensable sidekick. This one from Zero Halliburton might be one of the best out there. It is made from a handsome-yet-tough nylon and is small enough for day trips but big enough to carry everything for an entire weekend away if you need it to.
Set it and forget it. Don't stand around at the grill when you can just set the Smoke X4 to your desired temperature and it will do the rest, letting you know when your steak, ribs, chicken or whatever else you're grillin' is ready to eat.
We pit Chacos against Tevas to see which was the better hiking sandal for summer and the Chaco came out on top thanks to their sturdy construction and resole program (yep, you can get them resoled). If you've got the chance to pick these up at a discount, you take it.
Our pick for the best crossbody (or sling) bag you can buy, this expandable pack is versatile, secure, durable, stylish and just about everything else you could want in a pack. It even comes in five handsome colorways.
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only one color is on sale currently at REI (Supply Green and Mango), the Nano Puff at 40% off is easily a deal to scoop up.
A new model for 2022, this killer grill boasts precision temperature control, a fire access door for direct flame searing, burns on 100% all-natural wood pellets (for real woodfired flavors and aromas) and so much more. And right now, it's available with an exclusive Gear Patrol discount.
The Alpha and Omega of true wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro feature active noise canceling tech, adaptive EQ, simple user-friendly haptic controls and so much more. If you need a pair of earbuds, get these ones, full stop.
