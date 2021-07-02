Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Take 30% Off This Already Affordable Timex x Todd Snyder Dress Watch

Made exclusively for Todd Snyder, this manually wound mechanical Timex is only $139 right now.

By Zen Love
watch
Timex

With an unbeatable retro style and the moderate case size that many people want, a blue version of the Timex Marlin was created exclusively for Todd Snyder, followed by this blackout color. At a vintage-feeling 34mm, it's got a black sun-ray dial and distinct charm with its Art-Deco numerals and slim profile — it'll look great with your camp shirt or sweater polo. Right now, you can get the Timex x Todd Snyder Marlin watch on a leather strap for just $139, or 30% off its $199 retail price.

Buy Now: $199 $139

