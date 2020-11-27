You Can Get the Internet's Favorite Mug on Sale. Here's How

Not everything East Fork makes — from its popular The Mug to its array of dinnerware — can meet the brand's rigorous quality standards. Those seconds, with their dings, chips and otherwise perfect imperfections, would usually find their way to market once or twice a year during East Fork's blowout Seconds Sale at 25 percent off retail. Well now, the Seconds Sale is a year-round event, but there's a caveat: the only way to access the sale is by making a donation.
East Fork wants to spread the wealth. Every month, the brand will announce a non-profit, grassroots organization or individual that works towards racial equity or works in any way to support those who have been oppressed by white supremacy, patriarchy, and heteronormativity. Donate any dollar amount to the organization, take a screenshoot and send it to care@eastfork.com to receive a passcode for accessing the Seconds Sale. This week, donations will go towards Center for Participatory Change, which as East Fork describes: "works for racial and economic justice for African American, Latinx, Appalachian, Cherokee, Hmong, and multi-racial groups."
If you've been eyeing some East Fork pieces for a while now, this is the time. As the brand explains, this is not a perfect solution for getting rid of its seconds. But hopefully this allows customers to learn more about people who have been oppressed by the system for generations, and it gives them an opportunity to support them. In the end, you'll get your mug, and you'll be helping your fellow humans, too.
Right now, Gravity is offering 20 percent off its weighted blankets. If you've never tried a weighted blanket, here's your chance. The blankets have been shown to equate to faster and deeper sleep, plus an overall relaxing of the nervous system.
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code BLACKFRIDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Black Friday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.
The Made In Chef Knife easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal.
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings.
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io