Years ago, in preparation for a four-month trip through South America, I decided the time had come to invest in a proper, quality pocket knife. The only trouble was I didn't know what that meant; only that I didn't want something too big or aggressively tactical. I found myself drawn to the simple drop-point folders I saw in shops' display cases, many of which had a butterfly etched onto their blades.
I didn't know that butterfly was Benchmade's logo, nor that it refers to the brand's origins as a producer of butterfly knives. But I soon found out these pocket knives didn't fit into my budget and settled on a $40 Gerber that got me through my trip handily.
Benchmade's allure remained, though, and it grew as I learned more about the company, the high-quality steels and handles it uses, and the exacting nature of its manufacturing. I did eventually get a Benchmade, and recently I enlisted the brand's custom shop to create the pocket knife of my dreams. But when I was combing through gear shops years ago, I would've been thankful for Blade HQ's latest sale, which offers discounts on some of the brand's most beloved blades.
For one of the brand's classics, check out the Griptillian, and for a lightweight knife suitable for outdoor adventures, look to the Bugout. Then there's the high-end Sheepsfoot Proper Slip Joint Knife, which features a 2.825-inch sheepsfoot blade that Benchmade discontinued. The Griptillian and Bugout are both 15 percent off, with the Proper being 34 percent discounted.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with these surveillance cameras from Google Nest. 24/7 motion and sound alerts are pushed to the free Nest app, giving you the ease of mind you expect from a security system.
This humidifier brings a cool mist to whichever room you need it and can diffuse essential oils if you want to add a scent. It comes with a remote, 12-hour timer, and clean tank technology to prevent the build-up of mold and mildew.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets.
