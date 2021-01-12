Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Years ago, in preparation for a four-month trip through South America, I decided the time had come to invest in a proper, quality pocket knife. The only trouble was I didn't know what that meant; only that I didn't want something too big or aggressively tactical. I found myself drawn to the simple drop-point folders I saw in shops' display cases, many of which had a butterfly etched onto their blades.

I didn't know that butterfly was Benchmade's logo, nor that it refers to the brand's origins as a producer of butterfly knives. But I soon found out these pocket knives didn't fit into my budget and settled on a $40 Gerber that got me through my trip handily.

Benchmade's allure remained, though, and it grew as I learned more about the company, the high-quality steels and handles it uses, and the exacting nature of its manufacturing. I did eventually get a Benchmade, and recently I enlisted the brand's custom shop to create the pocket knife of my dreams. But when I was combing through gear shops years ago, I would've been thankful for Blade HQ's latest sale, which offers discounts on some of the brand's most beloved blades.

For one of the brand's classics, check out the Griptillian, and for a lightweight knife suitable for outdoor adventures, look to the Bugout. Then there's the high-end Sheepsfoot Proper Slip Joint Knife, which features a 2.825-inch sheepsfoot blade that Benchmade discontinued. The Griptillian and Bugout are both 15 percent off, with the Proper being 34 percent discounted.

