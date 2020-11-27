Today's Top Stories
How to Get a Discount on Warby Parker Eyeglasses and Sunglasses

Just buy two prescription pairs.

By Gear Patrol
warby parker sunglasses deal
Warby Parker

Warby Parker is known for its great style and affordable prices — its eyeglasses and sunglasses start at just $95. But now, the brand is offering a discount for the first time ever. Through the end of the year, if you buy two or more pairs of prescription eyeglasses or sunglasses, you will save 15 percent.

Just add two prescription pairs to your cart — single-vision, progressive, readers, blue light — and 15 percent will automatically be deducted in your cart (there’s no promo code necessary). What’s more, if you have FSA dollars, you can put them towards your purchase and save even more.

LEARN MORE

Best Misc Style Deals Black Friday Cyber Monday

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown outerknown.com
$148.00
SHOP NOW

$148 $104 ($44 off)

If you check out Outerknown's site and tell them 'GP30' at checkout, you'll get 30 percent off. So, what are you waiting for?

S.N.S. Herning Wool Mock-Neck Sweater
S.N.S. Herning Wool Mock-Neck Sweater
S.N.S. Herning mrporter.com
SHOP NOW

$340 $248 ($92 off)

Remember bubble wrap? It switched careers and it's now a sweater.

Mr P. Shearling-Trimmed Checked Wool Jacket
Mr P. Shearling-Trimmed Checked Wool Jacket
Mr P. mrporter.com
SHOP NOW

$520 $374 ($146 off)

Go get your "Fargo" vibes this season.

Leather-Trimmed Waxed Cotton-Canvas Briefcase
Leather-Trimmed Waxed Cotton-Canvas Briefcase
Filson mrporter.com
SHOP NOW

$395 $277 ($122 off)

Some of us still have to commute to work, even if that's to an outdoor cafe with spotty wifi.

Hamilton Jazzmaster Thinline Chronograph Watch
Hamilton Jazzmaster Thinline Chronograph Watch
Hamilton nordstromrack.com
$775.00
SHOP NOW

$775 $390 ($385 off)

A most handsome watch at an even more handsome price.

Nicks Boots Traveler
Nicks Boots Traveler
Nicks Boots huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$500 $350 ($150 off)

You'll find all the best boots on sale in one place. And that place is Huckberry.

Hill City Thermal Light Shirt Jacket
Hill City Thermal Light Shirt Jacket
Hill City huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $78 ($79 off)

Your shirt jacket just got upgraded.

Gap Rib Beanie
Gap Rib Beanie
gap gap.com
SHOP NOW

$20 $8 ($12 off)

Don't you love it when beanie season and sale season converge?

Grayers Paragon Quilted Featherweight Jacket
Grayers Paragon Quilted Featherweight Jacket
Grayers huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $71 ($94 off)

Pad on the savings.

Uniqlo Flannel Checked Long-Sleeve Shirt
Uniqlo Flannel Checked Long-Sleeve Shirt
Uniqlo uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $15 ($15 off)

Are you kidding me? Fifteen dollars? This is why we love the 'Qlo.

Sorel Cheyenne II Waterproof Lace-Up Boot
Sorel Cheyenne II Waterproof Lace-Up Boot
Sorel nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$155 $90 ($65 off)

One of our favorite winter boots should be a part of your closet, especially at this price.

Calvin KleinModal Boxer Brief - Pack of 2
Calvin KleinModal Boxer Brief - Pack of 2
Calvin Klein nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $20 ($20 off)

Get your undies in a bunch, or specifically a pair.

Burberry Halesowen Coat
Burberry Halesowen Coat
Burberry nordstromrack.com
$899.97
SHOP NOW

$1890 $900 ($990 off)

The other Burberry coat you really want.

J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit Unstructured Blazer
J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit Unstructured Blazer
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$298 $149 ($149 off)

The suit that launched a thousand blogs.

Everlane The No-Sweat Sweater
Everlane The No-Sweat Sweater
everlane everlane.com
$58.00
SHOP NOW

$64 $42 ($22 off)

Not sure if it's the color or the savings that's cheering us up.

E. Tautz Contrast-stitch Straight-Leg Jeans
E. Tautz Contrast-stitch Straight-Leg Jeans
E. Tautz matchesfashion.com
$129.00
SHOP NOW

$215 $129 ($86 off)

This legendary British brand is giving American blue jeans a run for its money.

Salomon XA-Pro Fusion ADV mesh trainers
Salomon XA-Pro Fusion ADV mesh trainers
Salomon matchesfashion.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $132 ($88 off)

Well-built performance sneakers that elevate any fit.

Madewell Corduroy Easy Long-Sleeve Shirt
Madewell Corduroy Easy Long-Sleeve Shirt
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $69 ($29 off)

Madewell's known for denim, but damn do they make a good corduroy shirt.

Wakeflex (Patnoflex Casual)
Wakeflex (Patnoflex Casual)
Astorflex huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $78 ($87 off)

Slip these on your feet before they slip right through your fingers.

Early Black Friday Deals

Gravity Blanket 20% Off Sale
Gravity Blanket 20% Off Sale
Gravity
SHOP NOW

PRESENTED BY GRAVITY

20% OFF

Right now, Gravity is offering 20 percent off its weighted blankets. If you've never tried a weighted blanket, here's your chance. The blankets have been shown to equate to faster and deeper sleep, plus an overall relaxing of the nervous system.

READ MORE

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $104 (30% off with code GP30)

Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really. Take 30% off for a limited time with code GP30.

READ MORE ABOUT THE OUTERKNOWN BLANKET SHIRT

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $198.40 (20% off)

Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 20% off and get $20 in credit for a limited time.

READ ABOUT OUR FIRST COLLABORATION WITH TAYLOR STITCH

Original 550
Original 550
huckberry.com
$129.98
SHOP NOW

$200 $130 (35% off)

Born on the rugged Australian island of Tasmania, Blundstone makes work boots that can go through hell, but feel like heaven on your feet. A GP favorite, take 35% off now for a limited time.

READ MORE ABOUT BLUNDSTONE

The Mirror
The Mirror
mirror.co
SHOP NOW

$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code BLACKFRIDAY20)

Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code BLACKFRIDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Black Friday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.

READ MORE ABOUT MIRROR

Made In Chef Knife
Made In Chef Knife
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)

The Made In Chef Knife  easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal. 

READ OUR KITCHEN KNIVES GUIDE 

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
bowflex.com
$179.00
SHOP NOW

$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)

With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.

READ OUR TIPS ON HOW TO USE KETTLEBELLS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $324 ($413 off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
drop.com
SHOP NOW

$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

READ OUR REVIEW

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Parachute Quilt
Parachute Quilt
parachutehome.com
SHOP NOW

$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)

If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back. 

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)

This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$175.00 $137.00 ($38 off)

Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings. 

READ OUR CARBON STEEL PRIMER

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$168.00 $110.40 ($57.60 off)

Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 20% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.

READ MORE ON THE COLLABORATION

