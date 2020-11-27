How to Get a Discount on Warby Parker Eyeglasses and Sunglasses

Warby Parker is known for its great style and affordable prices — its eyeglasses and sunglasses start at just $95. But now, the brand is offering a discount for the first time ever. Through the end of the year, if you buy two or more pairs of prescription eyeglasses or sunglasses, you will save 15 percent.



Just add two prescription pairs to your cart — single-vision, progressive, readers, blue light — and 15 percent will automatically be deducted in your cart (there’s no promo code necessary). What’s more, if you have FSA dollars, you can put them towards your purchase and save even more.

