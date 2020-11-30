The Best Home Fitness Equipment Deals of Cyber Monday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

For many of us, 2020 has become the year we got serious about home fitness. With gyms closed or at limited capacity and the weather often unsuited for outdoor activities, working out at home has become the best way to stay healthy and in shape. Luckily for us, this year's Cyber Monday sales bonanza has plenty of opportunities to grab bargains on home exercise gear.

Dick's Sporting Goods, for example, is offering deals on all sorts of equipment great for working out at home. Adidas has a mighty sale on all sorts of products that could spice up your home exercise routine, as well.

Likewise, Bowflex and Schwinn are also offering some deals right now, including, in many cases, free shipping — which may not seem like that big a deal in the era of Amazon Prime, but when you're talking about heavy, giant items like dumbbells and exercise bikes, starts to add up.

These are just scratching the surface, though. Keep your eyes peeled, and you'll be able to find all sorts of great home fitness deals during this time of year.

