Get the Best Cyber Monday Deals on Face Masks

Looking for more and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Let's all do what's right and wear masks in public so we can, sooner rather than later, get back to not having to. And we might as well make it as comfortable and attractive as possible — and have several different options on hand. Inexpensive in the first place, masks are even more affordable for Cyber Monday. Here are some of the best deals we've found.

Outerknown Indigo Tie-Dye Mask 3-Pack Outerknown outerknown.com SHOP NOW $30.00 $20.00 ($10.00 off) West-Coast vibes. 30% off site-wide at Outerknown and free shipping w/ code FREESHIP Western Rise StrongCore Merino Face Mask westernrise.com SHOP NOW $19.00 $15.20 ($3.80 off) Soft merino wool is a premium material worth investing in for looks and comfort — and to protect your nose from frigid winter winds. Steve Madden Combat Face Mask macys.com SHOP NOW $14.95 $9.99 ($4.96 off) This camo mask is way too stylish to make you blend in. Old Navy Triple-Layer Face Masks Variety 5-Pack Old Navy oldnavy.gap.com SHOP NOW $12.50 $6.25 ($6.25 off) You can just get a 5-pack of basic, functional, affordable masks with different patterns from Old Navy and not worry about masks again. Huckberry Merino Wool Face Mask 2-Pack Huckberry huckberry.com SHOP NOW $20.00 $17.98 ($2.02 off) A two-pack of warm, breathable, luxurious merino wool masks from one of our favorite brands.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io