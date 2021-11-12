Today's Top Stories
The Best Pre-Black Friday Deals on Motorcycle Gear

If you're looking to scoop up a new helmet, jacket or other piece of riding gear, this is the time.

By Will Sabel Courtney
handsome man in jean is holding a helmet and vintage motorcycle blur background
boonchai wedmakawandGetty Images

Depending on what the weather is like where you are right now, riding a motorcycle might be the last thing on your mind — whether you're a rider or just looking to buy a gift for one. But while you can very much ride in the winter (just make sure you have the right gear), the warmer weather is just a few months away. And the sales extravaganza known as Black Friday makes for a great time to snag deals on all sorts of riding gear:

    Schuberth C3 Lite Helmet
    Schuberth C3 Lite Helmet
    revzilla.com
    SHOP NOW

    $449 $349 ($100 off)

    Schuberth's helmets are near-legendary; this is your chance to snap one up for less than usual. 

    AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
    AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
    revzilla.com
    SHOP NOW

    $850 $570 ($280 off)

    This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection.

    Biltwell Gringo ECE Holeshot Helmet
    Biltwell Gringo ECE Holeshot Helmet
    revzilla.com
    SHOP NOW

    $200 $150 ($50 off)

    Biltwell's helmets live up to their name, and better yet, they do so at a great price. That's even more the case right now. 

    READ WHY WE LOVE THEM

    Dainese Super Speed 3 Perforated Jacket (Open Box)
    Dainese Super Speed 3 Perforated Jacket (Open Box)
    revzilla.com
    SHOP NOW

    $800 $640 ($160 off)

    Summer riding season will come again, and when it does, it'll be better in this well-armored, comfortable high-performance jacket. 

    Arai Classic-V Helmet
    Arai Classic-V Helmet
    revzilla.com
    SHOP NOW

    $470 $250 ($220 off)

    Helmets are like sandwiches: sometimes, you want an open-face one. This Arai packs modern safety technology into a classic-looking lid.

    Bell Qualifier DLX MIPS Illusion Helmet
    Bell Qualifier DLX MIPS Illusion Helmet
    revzilla.com
    SHOP NOW

    $280 $180 ($100 off)

    Nothing keeps your bell from getting rung like a Bell. And this affordable, feature-packed helmet is cheaper than ever right now.

    Cortech GX Sport 4.0 Jacket
    Cortech GX Sport 4.0 Jacket
    bikebandit.com
    SHOP NOW

    $220 $102 ($118 off)

    If you're an everyday sport rider looking for an affordable daily-riding jacket, well, this armored beast might be the pick of the litter.

    Freeze-Out Warm'R Glove Liners
    Freeze-Out Warm'R Glove Liners
    revzilla.com
    SHOP NOW

    $20 $10 ($10 off)

    Hands get chilly out there on the handlebars. These glove liners will keep the cold from seeping too deep.

    THE BEST WINTER RIDING GEAR? HERE.

    TCX Street Ace WP Shoes
    TCX Street Ace WP Shoes
    revzilla.com
    SHOP NOW

    $160 $128 ($32 off)

    Boots aren't for everyone, but riding in regular old sneakers isn't the best idea. These shoes blend the look of classic kicks with the features needed for safe riding. 

    The above is just a smattering of the deals out there. If you want to see more, it's worth checking out RevZilla and BikeBandit directly, too.

