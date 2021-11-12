The Best Pre-Black Friday Deals on Motorcycle Gear

boonchai wedmakawand Getty Images
Depending on what the weather is like where you are right now, riding a motorcycle might be the last thing on your mind — whether you're a rider or just looking to buy a gift for one. But while you can very much ride in the winter (
just make sure you have the right gear), the warmer weather is just a few months away. And the sales extravaganza known as Black Friday makes for a great time to snag deals on all sorts of riding gear:
Schuberth C3 Lite Helmet
revzilla.com
$449 $349 ($100 off)
Schuberth's helmets are near-legendary; this is your chance to snap one up for less than usual.
AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
revzilla.com
$850 $570 ($280 off)
This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection.
Biltwell Gringo ECE Holeshot Helmet
revzilla.com
$200 $150 ($50 off)
Biltwell's helmets live up to their name, and better yet, they do so at a great price. That's even more the case right now.
Dainese Super Speed 3 Perforated Jacket (Open Box)
revzilla.com
$800 $640 ($160 off)
Summer riding season will come again, and when it does, it'll be better in this well-armored, comfortable high-performance jacket.
Arai Classic-V Helmet
revzilla.com
$470 $250 ($220 off)
Helmets are like sandwiches: sometimes, you want an open-face one. This Arai packs modern safety technology into a classic-looking lid.
Bell Qualifier DLX MIPS Illusion Helmet
revzilla.com
$280 $180 ($100 off)
Nothing keeps your bell from getting rung like a Bell. And this affordable, feature-packed helmet is cheaper than ever right now.
Cortech GX Sport 4.0 Jacket
bikebandit.com
$220 $102 ($118 off)
If you're an everyday sport rider looking for an affordable daily-riding jacket, well, this armored beast might be the pick of the litter.
Freeze-Out Warm'R Glove Liners
revzilla.com
TCX Street Ace WP Shoes
revzilla.com
$160 $128 ($32 off)
Boots aren't for everyone, but riding in regular old sneakers isn't the best idea. These shoes blend the look of classic kicks with the features needed for safe riding.
The above is just a smattering of the deals out there. If you want to see more, it's worth checking out
RevZilla and BikeBandit directly, too.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Kamado Joe Classic Joe 18-inch Charcoal Grill
Walmart
$670 $549 (18% OFF)
Grilling season is only over temporarily. When it starts back up, you'll be all the better off if you have one of the best ceramic precision charcoal grills around.
Zippo Vintage Lighter
Amazon
$29 $13 (57% OFF)
Already perhaps the best USA-made lighter ever made (and with a lifetime warranty, no less), this one gets a retro visual upgrade for even more everyday carry appeal.
Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress
Amazon
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers
Adidas
$180 $135 (25% OFF W/ CODE BIGDEAL)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. This is one of the better deals we've seen on the 21s.
Wüsthof Classic Ikon Chef's Knife
Williams-Sonoma
$202 $150 (26% OFF)
Every kitchen, professional or domestic, should have a solid chef knife. This precision-forged carbon steel one isn't flashy, but it is master-crafted and will serve you beautifully for years.
Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills
$849 $629 (26% OFF)
Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.
Apple Airpods (2nd Generation)
Apple
skimresources.com
$89.00
$119 $89 (25% OFF)
Well under the $100 mark, this is the lowest sale price we've ever seen for Apple's 2nd-generation wireless earbuds. And they still come with a charging case, too.
J.Crew Nordic Waterproof Hiker Boots
J.Crew
$198 $76 (61% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS)
Inspired by the mountain gear of the past, these fully waterproof hikers are finished off with a rugged Vibram outsole, making them ideal for the city or the outdoors.
Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels
Brooklinen
$65 $55 (15% OFF)
These Brooklinen waffle towels are lightweight, quick-drying and super absorbent — they are the perfect shower towel refresh.
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Competitive Cyclist
$299 $239 (20% OFF)
One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).
Dyson Outsize Absolute+ Vacuum
Dyson
$900 $750 (17% OFF)
Not only does this vacuum boast Dyson's legendary no-loss suction and the ability to get into those hard-to-reach spaces, but it also has a laser guide to ensure top levels of cleanliness.
