Looking to Make Your Cleaning Easier? Amazon's Having a Huge Roomba Sale

Confession: We have a love-hate relationship with cleaning. Sure, we know we should regularly tidy up our spaces. (In fact, research proves a clean home is linked to increased productivity, decreased stress, and a good night's sleep.) But after a long, grueling day at work or chasing your little ones, the last thing you want to do is clean the house. If you're looking to make your chores a little easier, Amazon is taking up to 41% off iRobot's popular Roomba vacuums.
Nowadays, even the most mundane household appliance possesses smart qualities — and the Roomba is no exception. Unlike most vacuums, this option can automatically move on its own and pick up dirt and grime along the way. Since the Roomba is Bluetooth-compatible, you can start or schedule a cleaning from your couch and the Roomba will take care of the rest. (Think of all the time you'll save on your chores!)
Right now, Amazon is slashing the price on a bunch of different models. So, which one should you buy? Don't worry you have some options. If you want to splurge on a full-service clean, iRobot's s9+ and i7+ comes with a dirt disposal that empties itself. (That way, you can keep your hands clean the entire time.) Looking for a heavy-duty option? With 10 times the suction power of other models and a three-step cleaning process, the 7150 is designed to deliver. Or, if you're on the hunt for a really good deal, the 614 is on sale for under $200. But, let's be honest: When the deals are this good, you really can't go wrong.
This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
The Ultra-Sil™ Day Pack won the Backpacker Editors' Choice Gold Award in 2017, meaning this little pack has stood the test of time and sustained its best-in-class status for more than 5 years. Great for quick runs to the grocery store, folding down to the size of a tennis ball.
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
