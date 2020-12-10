Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Looking to Make Your Cleaning Easier? Amazon's Having a Huge Roomba Sale

You're a few clicks away to a clean home.

By Kelsey Mulvey
roomba
Roomba

Confession: We have a love-hate relationship with cleaning. Sure, we know we should regularly tidy up our spaces. (In fact, research proves a clean home is linked to increased productivity, decreased stress, and a good night's sleep.) But after a long, grueling day at work or chasing your little ones, the last thing you want to do is clean the house. If you're looking to make your chores a little easier, Amazon is taking up to 41% off iRobot's popular Roomba vacuums.

Nowadays, even the most mundane household appliance possesses smart qualities — and the Roomba is no exception. Unlike most vacuums, this option can automatically move on its own and pick up dirt and grime along the way. Since the Roomba is Bluetooth-compatible, you can start or schedule a cleaning from your couch and the Roomba will take care of the rest. (Think of all the time you'll save on your chores!)

Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum
Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum
iRobot
$199.99
SHOP NOW
Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum
Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum
iRobot
$999.99
$629.99 (37% off)
SHOP NOW
Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum
Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum
iRobot
$699.99
$399.00 (43% off)
SHOP NOW
Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum
Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum
iRobot
$1,299.99
$899.00 (31% off)
SHOP NOW

Right now, Amazon is slashing the price on a bunch of different models. So, which one should you buy? Don't worry you have some options. If you want to splurge on a full-service clean, iRobot's s9+ and i7+ comes with a dirt disposal that empties itself. (That way, you can keep your hands clean the entire time.) Looking for a heavy-duty option? With 10 times the suction power of other models and a three-step cleaning process, the 7150 is designed to deliver. Or, if you're on the hunt for a really good deal, the 614 is on sale for under $200. But, let's be honest: When the deals are this good, you really can't go wrong.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Sonos One Smart Speaker
Sonos One Smart Speaker
$159 $199

$40 OFF (25%)

This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.

READ OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
$190 $275

$85 OFF (31%)

For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.

READ OUR BEST DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Filson Dryden Backpack
Filson Dryden Backpack
$135 $225

$90 OFF (40%)

While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.   

READ OUR EVERYDAY BACKPACKS GUIDE

Nike Killshot OG SP
Nike Killshot OG SP
$59 $90

$31 OFF (34%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's under 60 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Sea To Summit Ultra-Sil Day Pack
Sea To Summit Ultra-Sil Day Pack
$24 $40

$16 OFF (40% off w/code DAYPACK40)

The Ultra-Sil™ Day Pack won the Backpacker Editors' Choice Gold Award in 2017, meaning this little pack has stood the test of time and sustained its best-in-class status for more than 5 years. Great for quick runs to the grocery store, folding down to the size of a tennis ball.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BACKPACKS UNDER $100

Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack
Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack
$13 $18

$5 OFF (28%)

Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FACE MASKS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
$353 $737

$384 OFF (52%)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Hyperice Hypersphere Massage Ball
Hyperice Hypersphere Massage Ball
$119 $149

$30 OFF (20%)

Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.

READ OUR FITNESS GIFT GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
$220 $259

$39 OFF (15%)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Apple Watch SE Smart Watch
Apple Watch SE Smart Watch
$270 $309

$39 OFF (13%)

Save 13% on Apple's entry level smartwatch, our budget pick for the best smartwatches of the year, and get a head start on your 2021 fitness goals. 

READ OUR SMARTWATCH GUIDE

Hill City Rain Shell
Hill City Rain Shell
$80 $198

$188 OFF (59%)

This is our Editor's Just Get This Pick for Best Rain Jacket and it's now at steal of a price. Better yet, everything on the site is 50% off, including sale items.

READ OUR BEST RAIN JACKETS GUIDE 

Everlane Court Sneaker
Everlane Court Sneaker
$49 $98

$50 OFF (50%)

This versatile leather sneaker is the lowest impact of its kind, which means it uses less waste, less energy, and less virgin plastic. Grab these for half off for a limited time.

READ OUR GUIDE TO SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
$126 $180

$54 OFF w/code CELEBRATE (30%)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Coffee Maker
Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Coffee Maker
$247 $360

$113 OFF (31%)

The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.

READ OUR GIFT GUIDE FOR COFFEE LOVERS

Sennheiser HD 450BT
Sennheiser HD 450BT
$150 $200

$50 OFF (25%)

The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.

READ OUR BEST HEADPHONES GUIDE

Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
$50 $70

$20 OFF (29%) 

Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
$186 $290

$104 OFF (36%)

One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems. 

READ MORE ABOUT AUGUST SMART HOME

Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
$96 $140

$44 OFF (31%)

This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

MORE WFH ESSENTIALS

Corridor Recycled Plaid Flannel Shirt
Corridor Recycled Plaid Flannel Shirt
$66 $88

$22 OFF (25%)

The Recycled Plaid shirt is cut from 100% recycled fibers, finished with real corozo nut buttons, a point collar, rounded hem and a handy print matched patch pocket. Your new WFH shirt.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
$17 $19

$2 OFF (11%)

Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities. 

READ OUR MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES GUIDE

