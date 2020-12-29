The Best Coffee Maker of 2020 Is Now on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.



Oxo knows a thing or two about coffee. Its coffee grinder earned a place on our list of best coffee grinders, its cold brew maker is a summer necessity and the 2020 release of its 8-cup coffee maker easily became one of the best food and drink products of the year. Right now, the 8-cup coffee maker (which also happens to be our Just Get This pick for a new brewer) is marked down 15 percent.

The Oxo 8-cup coffee maker is Specialty Coffee Association-certified to brew a Golden Cup Standard brew. Without getting too much into the nerdery of what that means, we'll just say that using the brewer produces a cup of coffee that could rival your favorite café. Hell, it's almost as good as a pour-over coffee but without all the work. With the option to toggle between making single servings of joe or a large-batch brew, it's primed to take over the single-cup coffee maker game from Keurig. Plus, like all of Oxo's other home products, it looks really good and adds some countertop appeal.

Head to Macy's now to take advantage of this 15-percent-off deal, which ends January 3. And while Macy's is claiming $170 is the brewer's sale price, that's it's going rate. Use code JOY to take 15 percent off, knocking the brewer down to $145, a great deal on the best coffee maker of the year.

Price: $170 $145

