Save Up to 70% on Great Furniture at Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

Looking to update your home but don't want to spend a fortune on furnishings? Well, you're in luck. Right now Wayfair, everyone's favorite online discount furniture warehouse, is running some deals with discounts of up to 70 percent off. From patio furniture to tables to home office equipment — everything's discounted. Wayfair also owns and operates Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane, all of which are also running sales right of up to 40 percent off right now.



Wayfair's pricing is dynamic, meaning MSRP is rarely the actual list price of an item, and thus "sale" prices are actually more in line with the prices you'd pay at other retailers. (Many retailers, including Amazon, also engage in this practice.) However, this doesn't mean you aren't getting a great deal on a design that would otherwise cost you much more money from a different retailer.

Some of the highlights include a bevy of great deals on outdoor furniture (with prices starting at $199), living room furniture for up to 60 percent off, 50 percent off office furniture, 50 percent off kitchen items and so much more. The sale only runs through Monday, May 30, however, so you'll want to take advantage of it while you can.

