Nike's Iconic Killshot 2s Are Finally on Sale (Again)

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

There are few things in life better than a great pair of sneakers. Over the past few years, the Nike Killshot 2 has established itself as one of the greatest, selling out over and over again. Its simplicity and throwback feel make it popular amongst almost everyone, sneakerhead or not.

Originally available exclusively through Nike's collaboration with J.Crew, the popularity of the shoe demanded that Nike drop a couple more colorways and bring them to Nike.com. They may be more attainable now, but that has not ruined the allure. We keep our eyes on these sneakers constantly, always hoping for a deal. We have finally found another one on them. You can get the classic Midnight Navy colorway for 16 percent off or a squeaky-clean white check model with shades of a vintage army trainer for 31 percent off.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io