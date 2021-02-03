This Smart New Alarm Clock Is on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

As the pandemic has lengthened, my screen time has gone up proportionally. Every night I lay in bed scrolling for much longer than I know I should. I then set my alarm, throw my phone on the bedside table and roll over, trying to ignore it. Eight hours go by (if I'm lucky), and I am then awoken by the last thing I looked at before I went to sleep. It is a tough cycle and if I had to guess, many others are experiencing something similar. Luckily, there is a new solution in the form of old tech — an alarm clock.

Loftie is giving us the chance to do the unthinkable: break up with our smartphone as our alarm clock. Its new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phones close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave our phone out of sight and out of mind while we sleep. The best thing is, with code DIGITALDETOX, Loftie is offering up a 15 percent discount on its clock right now, making it easier than ever to tell your phone, "It's not you, it's me."

